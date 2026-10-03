Pigeons gather as an elderly woman feeds them at a public housing estate.

Singapore News | 3 m read

Singapore woman, 78, slapped with S$9.2K fine for feeding pigeons despite multiple warnings

Anna Maria Romero | October 3, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An elderly woman who was told numerous times not to feed pigeons but continued to insist on doing so has been meted with a hefty fine of over S$9,000. Not only did Rogayah Ahmad, 78, disregard the instructions given to her by National Parks Board (NParks) enforcement officers, but she also hit a female officer on her stomach. On Sept 30, she pleaded guilty to two charges of feeding wildlife without approval and another charge of using criminal force against a public servant discharging her duty. Rogayah had been told to stop feeding pigeons since 2021. Although she suffers from dementia, the judge in her case made an exception and agreed to fine Rogayah for her actions. Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu told Rogayah that she needs to stop feeding pigeons and referred her for a court conference to determine what support can be given to her. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

For the sake of public health, feeding pigeons anywhere in Singapore is an offence under the Wildlife Act, and first-time offenders may now be fined as much as S$10,000. Repeat offenders may need to pay as much as S$20,000 and face jail time of as long as 12 months.

Rogayah has since paid her fine in full. The backstory In October 2025, complaints were made to NParks about wildlife feeding. This prompted enforcement checks to be conducted from October 12 to 14, 2025, at Block 145, Bukit Batok Street 11. Rogayah was seen on the morning of Oct 12 feeding wildlife, including pigeons, pieces of papaya that she had cut up. She was then told by the officer to stop doing so. However, Rogayah refused and kept on feeding the birds. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The officer then endeavoured to give her a flyer which stated that feeding wildlife is forbidden in Singapore, but Rogayah said she already had one and did not take the flyer.

This incident was reported to NParks' enforcement and investigation branch. Two days later, another surveillance officer saw that Rogayah had left a plate of fried rice on a patch of grass. Taking the plate back to Rogayah, the officer told her to stop feeding the pigeons.

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