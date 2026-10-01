Singapore News | 2 m read

MOS Rahayu Mazam: Abuse, harassment should not be accepted as inevitable part of healthcare jobs

Anna Maria Romero | October 1, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Sep 30), a new report from the Ministry of Health said that between 2023 and 2025, the reports of abuse and harassment involving healthcare workers in Public Healthcare Institutions (PHIs) doubled from around 2,200 to 4,200 cases. Moreover, among these cases, the number that was reported to the Singapore Police Force also grew from 350 to 550 during the same period. According to the Tripartite Workgroup for the Prevention of Abuse and Harassment of Healthcare Workers (TWG), “This reflects a growing awareness of what constitutes unacceptable behaviour and greater confidence among healthcare workers to report against abuse and harassment.”

The group announced that after its term ended on Jun 30, it will be transitioning to a Community of Practice (COP) that is meant to build a culture of respect and safety across all healthcare settings. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The TWG’s report on preventing abuse and harassment in Singapore’s healthcare spaces was launched at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital Safety and Security Week. Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who served as an adviser to the TWG and who delivered a speech at the event, underlined how safety and security are key at every hospital, not just for patients and their families, but also for healthcare workers and staff.

She also said that the increase in the number of reported cases indicates greater awareness of what is unacceptable behaviour, as well as more confidence among healthcare workers to speak up and take action. “Abuse and harassment must never be accepted as an inevitable part of the job. A firm and coordinated response is therefore important to protect staff, support them after an incident, and maintain a respectful care environment,” Ms Rahayu said. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

What Singaporeans are saying Online, netizens commenting on the report expressed concern and dismay.

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