SG woman uneasy as BF continues partying with his all-female friend group: ‘He once had a thing for one of them’

SINGAPORE: A Singapore woman has asked Reddit if she’s right to feel uneasy after realising her boyfriend’s social circle is made up almost entirely of women, including someone he once had a crush on.

In her post, she explained that most of his friends are women after he became part of his university best friend’s social circle. The group includes his female best friend, his former crush, and several other female friends.

She said they regularly go clubbing together and, because the outings are considered “friends-only,” partners are not invited.

Her boyfriend has insisted he’s “completely over” the woman he used to like, but she admitted she still can’t shake the feeling that something about the arrangement is off, especially now that the group is planning an overseas rave trip together.

“My friends are convinced that him being surrounded by so many girls is a red flag, and I’ve tried to ask him to establish firmer boundaries with his girl friends,” she went on.

“But his girl best friend found out and called me ridiculous for it because ‘if they wanted to do something they would’ve done so a long time ago’ and my partner has said something similar too… I’m just uncertain if this dynamic would work out in a long-term relationship.”

Unsure whether she was making a mountain out of a molehill or spotting a genuine red flag, she asked fellow Singaporeans for their thoughts.

“I’m wondering if there’s anyone who has faced similar situations? Does your partner’s friends matter?”

“A guy who clubs is already bad enough, let alone having many female friends”

Commenters on the post had strong opinions. Several expressed that they would not tolerate such a set-up.

“Chances are, you already know where your insecurities lie, and he would care about how you feel if he really loves you,” one wrote. “Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with having female friends or even best friends, even more so during this modern era, but when the proximity is too close for comfort for my partner, then I will definitely put my partner first. Though (personally), I feel that a guy who clubs is already bad enough, let alone having many female friends.”

Another pointed out, “I think it’s weird that she has a say in your relationship and that they’re both in the same boat. Now it’s a them vs. you situation, which is odd, because now it seems like it’s them vs. the world… which should be a bond reserved for couples. I wouldn’t be surprised if you feel like a third wheel to their relationship, because you are.”

A third added, “Clubbing when in a relationship is strange, without their partner is stranger. Who regularly clubs with pure intentions? Especially with the prices in SG?”

In other news, two Singaporeans appear to have reached breaking point over the number of job interview rounds they’ve had to go through in recent weeks.

On July 2, the first individual posted on the r/singaporejobs forum, writing that he was going through an “insane number of rounds just to get an offer.”

He also remarked that it’s “getting harder and harder to land a job” nowadays.

“I’m currently employed but looking for new opportunities, and it really sucks having to go through three interview rounds, plus a technical interview, just for a S$4k job. Is it really worth it?” he asked.

Read more: Reddit users complain about multiple job interview rounds in Singapore: ‘Don’t waste my time leh’