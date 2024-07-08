Featured News Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | It’s uncivilised for job interviewers to criticise candidates who ask for higher salaries

ByLetters to the Editor

July 8, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s news: Shaming workers asking for a higher salary is “toxic,” Singaporean argues (June 30).

In most circumstances, people will ask for a higher salary because financial incentives are vital in switching or applying for a new job.

Of course, when you dare to ask for higher salaries for the job you apply for, you must have prepared yourself for a robust rationale for substantiating your position.

Otherwise, you will be easily knocked out by your potential interviewers.

Relatively, the interviewer(s) should also be mentally prepared and keep calm in their posture when faced with such requests.

Anyway, it is not civilised, modest and appropriate for interviewers to criticise or mock any potential candidates who ask for higher salaries, as long as they can provide reasons to substantiate their claims.

If the corporate interviewers can’t afford to pay or match the expected salary the candidate asks, they should courteously explain their rationales or views for it.

See also  "His total annual comps is not even 6 digits" — Singaporeans weigh in whether teachers are underappreciated in Singapore

Amidst the increasingly high cost of living, it is natural for job seekers to ask for higher salaries to offset their living expenses and expand their household income.

Teo Kueh Liang

Featured image: Depositphotos

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

