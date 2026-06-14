Resident helps tackle fire after blaze breaks out in Yishun apartment car park

SINGAPORE: In this Singapore heat, it is really frightening to have fire incidents that are frequently happening all around the city. With this being said, there is another fire incident report that had occurred in a pump room of an apartment parking lot in Yishun, and a member of the public bravely helped extinguish the blaze.

The incident had happened in the early hours of June 8, where thick smoke was seen coming from the gaps of the iron door of the pump room, which eventually rose to the ceiling, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

According to initial investigations, the fire involved electrical wiring and equipment that was stored in the pump room on the basement level of the parking lot. As seen from the videos of the incident, a man, who presumably arrived at the apartment parking lot late at night, saw the fire and informed his friend about it.

From their conversation, the man stated that he helped put out the fire and that several firefighters arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the automatic sprinkler system had already been activated and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force further confirmed that they received a report regarding this incident, and authorities declared that no one was injured in the incident.

The real cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire incidents, there was a recent report where a fire broke out in a Woodlands HDB flat, allegedly due to a double mattress that was left for how many days in the elevator lobby.

According to residents, the wall and ceiling in the elevator lobby were blackened, and an electrical box was also burned to the point of melting.

Some residents confirmed that even though they did not see the fire itself, there were black marks in the elevator lobby, and there was a pungent odor when they pass by.

Read more about the news story here.