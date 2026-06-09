Another fire incident: Fire caused by double mattress blackened the walls of the elevator lobby in Woodlands HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A fire incident once again broke out in a Woodlands HDB flat, suspectedly due to a double mattress that was left in the elevator lobby. The unfortunate accident happened last June 5, in the lobby located on the 4th floor.

According to residents, the wall and ceiling in the elevator lobby were blackened, and an electrical box was also burned to the point of melting. To ensure safety, the area of the incident was later on closed off, and ‘work in progress’ signs were posted on the walls, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

A 50-year-old resident admitted that he did not see anything unusual when he passed by the area at 3 PM but later on found signs of fire when he took out his trash at 5:30 PM that day.

He declared, “I remember there was a double mattress at the spot where the fire started, and it must have been there for more than 10 days, but I don’t know why it caught fire.”

Furthermore, another netizen claimed that he had heard about the fire through his maid, and remarked: “We didn’t see the fire happen, but we know that there were black marks in the elevator lobby afterwards, and we could still smell a pungent odour.”

When reporters visited the site the next day after the incident, they discovered that the walls of the elevator lobby had been repainted and the electrical boxes had been restored to their original condition.

Moreover, the Town Council is also assessing the location of the incident and will implement necessary repairs once the safety of the residents is confirmed and there are approvals from relevant authorities.

To avoid life-threatening incidents like this, let us always be reminded to remain vigilant. Don’t hesitate to report any items that are possible to start a fire, and don’t be afraid to offer your assistance in case others require help.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire incidents, there was a report where a portable power bank for a small fan was left charging when it suddenly caught fire early in the morning.

Fortunately, two residents managed to escape on time, and 30 residents needed to be evacuated.

Read more about the story here.