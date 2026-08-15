SG employee frustrated as colleague takes 3-5 days of MC almost every month: ‘It can get pretty exhausting’

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employee has sought advice online after growing frustrated with a colleague who allegedly takes three to five days of medical leave almost every month.

In a post on the r/asksg subreddit on Friday (Aug 14), the employee said he was all for showing empathy towards colleagues who were genuinely unwell. After all, if someone is sick, they should be able to take the time they need to recover.

This particular colleague, however, had more than once inconvenienced others with his absence.

According to the employee, the colleague’s tasks would pile up during his absence, leaving other staff to chase him for them.

“It can get pretty exhausting, especially when they come back and don’t really seem to be trying to catch up, but also refuse to delegate anything. So eventually, the rest of the team ends up dealing with the consequences,” he wrote.

“Not saying people should work when they’re sick or OT just to make up for MC, but surely there has to be some accountability for managing the workload too?” the employee added.

He said he had already asked the colleague if he needed help, but the colleague said no.

“Would love to hear how you guys handle situations like this without coming across as insensitive,” he wrote.

‘It’s his personal right to take MC’

One Redditor said the employee should not feel responsible for managing his colleague’s workload.

“This is not your problem, but your manager’s,” the user wrote.

They added that if the situation was affecting the employee and his manager was unwilling to address it, he could consider leaving the company.

Another wrote, “Is it within the MC entitlement given by the company? Regardless if it’s yes or no, it’s also not really your place to comment. As others mentioned, it’s the role of their manager to manage this.”

“Best to ignore and focus on your own work. Alternatively, you can try to ‘gossip and complain’ subtly over meals with other colleagues and hope they are the ones to bring it up to management lol.”

A third shared that he has encountered a colleague like this in the past, writing, “Actually, I had a colleague like this. complained to management, but it backfired on me. I think you don’t really have a choice but to either suck it up or find a new job.”

A fourth advised, “First, it’s his personal right to take MC, and if you’re not close, I suggest you don’t offer him help unless he asks for it. Pertaining to his undone work, don’t ever be the first to offer any help.”

“Don’t set the pattern. Someone will do it. If no one does it, you might be assigned. But be bold and say that you’d like to help but you’re busy. If they insist, suggest splitting the work.”

In other news, a woman in Singapore recently faced backlash on Reddit after sharing that she found herself less attracted to a man she had gone on two dates with because they both paid for their meals, which made their dynamic feel “pretty equal” to her.

Taking to the r/sgdatingscene subreddit on Monday (Aug 10), the woman in her 20s said the man initially seemed like “a pretty good option” on paper. He was “kind, respectful, and emotionally available,” she said.

Read more: ‘It feels too equal’: Singapore woman says 50/50 dating made her less attracted to man after 2 dates