All because of a power bank: Fire blazed Tampines home early in the morning, two people fortunately escaped on time

SINGAPORE: A life-threatening accident happened when a portable power bank for a small fan was left charging when it suddenly caught fire early in the morning. The fire occurred last May 20, on the 10th floor of a HDB block located in Tampines Street. Fortunately, two residents managed to escape on time, and 30 residents needed to be evacuated.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the ceiling and walls of the unit were blackened after the incident, and many electrical wires were hanging down. More so, the interior of the unit was almost completely burned.

Case details

Further investigations revealed that the fire started in the living room area of the unit, in which chairs, wooden planks, and other miscellaneous items were located. Additionally, the kitchen was piled with a number of items and plastic bags. The walkway outside the HDB block was also filled with electrical appliances, wooden chairs and a number of mineral water bottles.

In an interview, the homeowner admitted that the fire was caused by a fan battery that he had bought online. It caught fire while charging in the corridor, and the flames spread to the curtains next to it.

“My wife saw the flames first, so we ran out immediately. Then the neighbours tried to help put out the fire, but the fire was too big, so we evacuated downstairs together,” the homeowner shared.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the incident and that civil defence personnel used two water hoses to help put out the fire. Unfortunately, a resident from the adjacent unit was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke.

Other related news

In similar news related to fire, there was a recent report where that happened at a HDB block in Punggol when a recycling bin caught fire, prompting the Singapore Civil Defence Force to take action.

A resident revealed that the accident was allegedly caused by the people who were smoking nearby, or those who decided to throw their cigarette butts into the recycling bins.

Read more about the news story here.