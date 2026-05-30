Making Kuala Lumpur great again is the aim of the new Minister

MALAYSIA: Kuala Lumpur is a major player in the regional entertainment industry, with a reduction of bureaucracy and speeding up of approval processes for international events.

Is Kuala Lumpur ready to be a big player in the region? The Minister for Federal Territories, Hannah Yeoh, believes the city is ready.

She has directed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to facilitate and accelerate applications to ensure the capital remains a preferred destination for global industry players.

“Time is money, speed is currency. And this is how I want to drive DBKL forward in facilitating approvals when they deal with applications.

“We cannot just sit and wait for things to happen; instead, we must facilitate and move the process,” she said this whilespeaking at the launch of ‘KL Headline Season 2026’ at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this week.

She posted the same thoughts on her Facebook page yesterday, adding that according to Tourism Malaysia, the recent Water Festival in Kuala Lumpur generated RM320 million (S$100 million) for the Malaysian economy in a single weekend.

“The returns to Malaysia’s economy came from international visitors, about 100,000 people for the Water Festival, who spent around RM255 million just that weekend.

“For local visitors, 150,000 people spent about RM64 million,” she said.

She says Kuala Lumpur is no longer just keeping up. The world is already paying attention.

“From Coldplay’s record-breaking 81,812 crowd at Bukit Jalil to major international concerts, sporting events and cultural showcases, KL is proving that it belongs on the global stage.

“And when global events come to our city, the impact goes far beyond the stadium. Restaurants stay busy, hotels fill up, e-hailing drivers earn more, small businesses grow, and young creatives gain valuable opportunities,” she says.

She also says a vibrant city is not built with concrete alone, as it is built by experiences, creativity and the confidence to bring people together.

“We want Kuala Lumpur to be a city people do not only visit, but a city they are proud to call home. Because Kuala Lumpur is Malaysia’s face to the world, and we are ready.”