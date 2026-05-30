SG worker walks away without another job, says toxic work culture pushed him to the brink

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has shared that he quit his job despite having no backup plan, saying he simply “refused to suffer anymore” after months of misery at work.

In a post shared on a local forum on Wednesday (May 20), the man said he had been feeling “very unhappy, even sad” for the past few months, as he constantly stayed up late finishing work until his “health and relationships” started to fall apart.

According to him, he pushed through the exhaustion because he believed the sacrifices would eventually lead to a promotion.

However, instead of rewarding his efforts, the management allegedly “constantly berated” him.

“The new boss who came in has no reprieve, but the team seems ok with the new rhythm. I absolutely know this is the DUMBEST decision I can make, but I choose myself, and I cannot see myself suffering another 6 months if I need to consider rotation.”

Although he acknowledged that resigning without another role secured was risky, the worker said he had managed to build up around two years’ worth of savings from bonuses over the years, giving him some financial breathing room for now.

Still, he stressed that he could not afford to remain unemployed indefinitely due to his financial responsibilities.

“[My] financial commitments are: housing loan about S$1.2K/month with CPF, to also pay parents’ allowance & insurance costs + special occasion meals, which I have buffered—but I cannot stop working in case of any mishaps because they’re old. DINK. 7 YOE.”

He ended the post by asking others who had taken similar risks in their careers for advice, writing, “Anyone with any advice who has gone against the grain and still made it through, and possibly what sectors/roles may be suitable, will be helpful. My skill sets are rather generic. This includes writing, managing stakeholders, and delivering projects, and realising I am maybe not so good at managing bosses.”

“I hope you find something better.”

His post quickly resonated with many Reddit users, particularly workers who said they had also struggled with burnout, toxic management, and deteriorating mental health.

One commenter wrote, “Hey, hi-5! Same here. I’ll tell you what, I think this was 100% the right decision. Mental health comes 1st.”

Another said, “Second this! This is the right decision and not dumb at all. The job market and economy might be bad, but nothing can compare to your well-being and mental health in the long run.”

A third shared, “I resigned without a job lined up a few years ago, also on health grounds. You don’t need validation from anyone regarding this decision. You made an assessment and pulled the trigger for your own good.”

Several other Reddit users also chimed in with words of comfort, encouragement, and practical advice as the post author prepares for the next chapter of his life.

One individual told him, “Well, I hope you find something better. Leaving an old place paves new opportunities for you. Don’t listen to any negativity; you made the right decision. Finding a job is two ways, right? Not just you, desperately looking for a job. Likewise, there’s a company/team looking for you, too. You just have to grind a little in this job market and find smart, not just brute force.”

Another advised, “Spend some time with parents and spouse while you’re job hunting. Money matters, but don’t forget to use this break to build memories too.”

In other news, a domestic helper recently took to social media to share her heartbreak after deciding to leave the family she had worked for over the past four years because her employers allegedly refused to increase her S$650 salary despite repeated promises.

In an anonymous post in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group, the helper said she had become deeply attached to the family after caring for their three children and managing nearly every aspect of the household since joining them.

Read more: Maid leaves after employers refused to raise her S$650 salary: ‘Leaving them is painful, but I have to think about my child’s future’