‘Young Singaporeans are now absolutely screwed’: SG millennial says making money has never been harder

SINGAPORE: For the past few years, there’s been no shortage of people claiming that Gen Z, also called Zoomers, is doomed to struggle more than the previous generations, and looking around, it’s easy to see why. The job market has slowed to a crawl, housing prices have surged, and the cost of living just keeps climbing.

In a Reddit post published on Saturday (Jul 11), one millennial argued that “young Singaporeans are screwed” because making money today has become far more difficult than it was for his generation.

He said that back then, it was much easier to come up with a business idea because the internet wasn’t as crowded or efficient. Today, almost every niche has already been tapped, leaving much less room to create something new or stand out.

He also pointed to stagnant salaries and soaring prices.

“Job salaries are all stagnating; and prices are shooting up…[In my] time, there were a lot of different business like Reebonz, ninjavan, etc. Now, all startups are just struggling for ideas. Housing was expensive in my time but was still affordable (EC S$700k) and can appreciate with loan restrictions less (no TDSR).”

“Now property price has doubled.. with loan restrictions… how are the younger generation going to benefit from capital gains? They will always be stuck in the loop. I thank myself lucky stars I’m finally out of the rat race.”

In other countries, such as the US, the situation isn’t much different. Goldman Sachs economists David Mericle and Pierfrancesco Mei have stated that “jobless growth” is becoming the new normal as AI continues to reshape the workforce.

According to Fortune, hiring has been in the red across almost every industry except healthcare. One report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas also found that hiring in the US in 2025 is at its slowest pace since 2009.

However, jobs and housing aren’t the only areas where Gen Z is said to be struggling.

According to multiple reports, many Zoomers struggle with basic cooking, even something as simple as making an omelette, thanks to food delivery apps and ready-to-eat meals. Others are putting off getting a driver’s licence because ride-hailing apps and public transport are simply more convenient.

Forbes also reported that only a minority of Gen Z regularly reads books, leading some to argue we’re edging closer to a post-literate era.

Every generation says the next one is doomed

Under the Reddit post, however, many Singaporeans weren’t buying that argument.

One user shared, “I’m in my early 40s. Once upon a time, when I was one of the ‘young people,’ we also thought we were screwed. BTOs were going for S$400-500k, when during my parents’ time it was 10% of it. Most of the Gen X were occupying the senior position roles and not retiring anytime soon, so upward mobility in careers was not as great in comparison.”

He added, “Most of the established businesses managed to get distribution rights from well-known and popular brands from overseas, so it felt impossible for the young people of my time to break into entrepreneurship successfully. By the way, the Reebonz you mentioned? I actually met the CEO and saw their financials before. They were never successful financially.”

Based on his observations, no generation is truly doomed.

According to him, every generation simply faces a different set of challenges from the one before it.

He also argued that young people today have advantages previous generations never had, from government support for startups and low-cost marketing through social media to unlimited access to information online.

Another Redditor shared a similar view, writing, “Now, more than ever before, it’s easier to learn just about anything. You have all the resources at the tip of your fingers, and there’s a lot you can do with that.”

“The way I look at it, there’s now more competition than ever, yes. But if you have interests, passions, skills, and were previously constrained by resources, you can go a lot farther now. Even if we are screwed, what to do? Every generation had its catastrophes and challenges, some worse than others. All we can do is keep calm and carry on, and find the bright side of things.”

Those comments are very much in line with what pop culture historian Marie Nicola told digital media company Upworthy. According to Nicola, every generation is shaped by its own set of challenges, changing values and new ways of living.

She refers to this as a “rupture,” a period of transformation that naturally comes with social and technological change.

“What I mean by ‘rupture’ is that culture must detach from the inherited norms in order to create something new,” Nicola told Upworthy.

“That something new isn’t about destruction, it’s about a generation making space for its worldview. For a generation to become itself it usually breaks the rules of the generation before it. But, the older generation looks at it as a collapse, not a rupture.”

Read also: Foreigner tells students who regret missing out on NTU/NUS, ‘It’s a blessing in disguise’: ‘The job market is beyond cooked here’