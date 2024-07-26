SINGAPORE: Only few (13%) Singapore businesses have adopted Generative AI in some or most of their operations, according to a recent report by the Capgemini Research Institute.

Despite the low adoption rate, there is a growing recognition of its potential, with 61% of surveyed executives considering Generative AI a transformative technology that can drive revenue and innovation.

The survey included 1,100 executives from businesses with annual revenues over US$1 billion(S$1.34 billion) across 14 countries, including Singapore.

Singapore Business Review reported that although the outlook for Generative AI is promising, only 9% of businesses allow all their employees to use it. Half of the surveyed businesses have set specific limitations, while 41% allow access only to select skilled employees.

Environmental impact monitoring of Generative AI adoption is also lacking in the city-state. Only 23% of businesses measure carbon emissions, 30% track water consumption, and just 23% assess energy use related to AI operations.

Despite these challenges, there is a strong commitment to responsible AI usage. About 66% of the surveyed businesses are developing guidelines for the responsible use of Generative AI, which is higher than the global average of 54%.

In addition, about 74% of respondents believe their business strategy can fundamentally change with the adoption of this technology. This is a substantial increase from just 29% in 2023 and is the highest globally.

Around 73% of businesses agree that higher levels of automation in workflows can be achieved through AI agents. On the other hand, 66% believe this automation will assist with value-added tasks.

This aligns with the plans of 73% of businesses that intend to use AI agents within the next three years.

Featured image by Depositphotos