Lee Jong Suk shares about his upcoming dramas with Shin Min Ah and Mun Ka Young

KOREA: Actor Lee Jong Suk recently had an interview with Singles magazine to talk about his upcoming dramas, as reported by Soompi.

Following his photo shoot with the magazine, which was in partnership with the eyewear brand Lindberg, Lee Jong Suk said that in his upcoming project ‘Seochodong’ (literal title), the character he’s portraying puts on glasses for the first time in the story.

Once his character chooses a pair of glasses, he has to wear them for the whole show, so Lee Jong Suk is super careful about finding just the right ones. He also talked about how playing a lawyer in ‘Seochodong’ differs from when he played a lawyer in his last drama, ‘Big Mouth.‘

Slice-of-life drama

According to him, although he played a lawyer in ‘Big Mouth,‘ the story did not focus on the character’s job as a lawyer. In ‘Seochodong,’ he gets into the nitty-gritty of being a lawyer, but don’t expect a ton of those intense shouting matches in court. The show is more about how people connect, like a peek into their everyday lives.

His character, Joo Hyung, didn’t become a lawyer because of some big, noble reason. It was more like he figured he was good at studying and making arguments, so he thought, ‘Hey, why not give being a lawyer a shot?’ One of his main things is that he’s not one for big, dramatic reactions.

When they asked Lee Jong Suk if he learned or discovered anything new while filming ‘Seochodong,’ he said that instead of finding something new about himself, the real takeaway was the other four main actors: Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Sung Jae. He basically said he gained these four people as colleagues and friends.

Naturally grew closer

What’s cool about this drama is that it focuses on who the characters are right now instead of getting too caught up in what happened to them in the past. It feels fresh and different—even just watching the five main actors hanging out and eating together is fun! They naturally became good friends on set and had a big impact on each other because of all the time spent together.

When asked about his most meaningful experience this year, Lee Jong Suk chuckled and pointed out that it’s the Year of the Snake, and guess what? He was born in the Year of the Snake! He admitted he had this kind of hopeful feeling that things would turn out well for him this year because of that. He added that, honestly, part of him wanted to rest more, but people were waiting for him.

Meaningful to him

He said that from last year onwards, he made a firm decision to put in the effort this year. He started planning and asking himself what kind of genres or projects he had not done yet. It sounds like his upcoming projects aren’t just about doing what he’s comfortable with or enjoys, but more about pushing himself and tackling new challenges. And even though he’s keeping the specifics of his recent decisions and goals private for now, he emphasized how significant and meaningful they’ve been for him personally.

He also shared about getting ready for his role in his next drama, ‘The Remarried Empress,’ where he’ll work with Shin Min Ah. He mentioned that it’s based on a super popular fantasy web novel. He thinks bringing that kind of story to life as a TV show will be a real challenge and an exciting journey for everyone involved – the directors, the actors, and all the crew.

What makes it even more of a rush is that there’s so much to prepare. Without a doubt, I’ll refer to the original work, follow the director’s instructions, and execute exactly what he says.