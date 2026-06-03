‘AI create new jobs?’ Netizen reacts as worker shared their company started a new role called AI Agent Manager

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) has been repeatedly blamed by companies for sweeping layoffs that have been happening since last year. To a netizen’s surprise, however, it seems the technology has just started creating jobs instead.

A worker at a startup that integrated AI from day one into its operations shared on r/singaporejobs on Monday (June 1) that their company introduced a new role called AI Agent Manager (AAM) during a meeting that day.

“We use a lot of agents, so I guess such a role would make sense. I just found it intriguing how new jobs are being created because of AI,” he said.

Asking others, he added, “But I’m wondering are there other companies who also have such a role? or anyone working as an AAM (might be called something else in your company).”

Commenters were just as surprised, with one asking, “AI create new jobs?” Another, trying to make sense of the role, said: “So basically human supervisors for robots/AIs.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “I’m from an old school industry and stepping up on AI and working on a new project. Basically, roles will change, and some of the existing team will be training the model and monitoring AI outputs .. basically providing that governance layer.”

Fears of AI replacing jobs have surfaced online as companies have slashed thousands of jobs. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), however, released a report in April that found no indication that significant job displacement was due to AI “at this point”. AI is rather “augmenting”, not replacing jobs, MOM said. /TISG

Read also: ‘Retrenchment hits the most expensive, dispensable person’: HENRYs discuss frugal living and lifestyle downsizing amid job cuts