SINGAPORE: DBS is equipping its 500 Singapore customer service officers (CSOs) with a generative AI-powered virtual assistant. This new tool is designed to help CSOs handle over 250,000 customer interactions each month more effectively.

The “CSO Assistant,” as it’s called, will be introduced by the end of 2024, as reported by the Singapore Business Review. This tool will transcribe customer queries in real-time and perform live searches on the bank’s knowledge base, enabling CSOs to provide faster and more accurate responses. It will also help with post-call documentation by generating instant call summaries and pre-filling service request fields.

Initial tests of the CSO Assistant have shown impressive results. DBS reported that the tool has nearly 100% accuracy in transcribing and solving customer issues. This high level of precision is expected to reduce call handling time by up to 20%, making the customer service process more efficient.

The feedback from the pilot tests has been very positive. According to DBS, nearly 90% of the CSOs involved said the CSO Assistant improved their workflow and expressed confidence in using the tool as a long-term helper.

The introduction of the CSO Assistant is not limited to Singapore. DBS plans to extend this technology to its other markets over the next 12 months, starting with Taiwan and Hong Kong.

CSO Assistant is one of over 20 generative AI projects DBS is working on, chosen from more than 240 ideas generated by employees in 2023. Another successful project is DBS-GPT, an AI program similar to ChatGPT, created to help employees with content generation and writing tasks securely. This tool is currently available to over 25,000 DBS employees. /TISG

