Technology

DBS to equip 500 customer service officers with Gen-AI powered virtual assistant to serve over 250K customers monthly

ByMary Alavanza

July 19, 2024
Singaporean CSO Team Lead Indumathi Kunasegaran and her team at DBS find CSO Assistant a boon in helping them serve the bank’s customers more effectively

SINGAPORE: DBS is equipping its 500 Singapore customer service officers (CSOs) with a generative AI-powered virtual assistant. This new tool is designed to help CSOs handle over 250,000 customer interactions each month more effectively.

The “CSO Assistant,” as it’s called, will be introduced by the end of 2024, as reported by the Singapore Business Review. This tool will transcribe customer queries in real-time and perform live searches on the bank’s knowledge base, enabling CSOs to provide faster and more accurate responses. It will also help with post-call documentation by generating instant call summaries and pre-filling service request fields.

Initial tests of the CSO Assistant have shown impressive results. DBS reported that the tool has nearly 100% accuracy in transcribing and solving customer issues. This high level of precision is expected to reduce call handling time by up to 20%, making the customer service process more efficient.

The feedback from the pilot tests has been very positive. According to DBS, nearly 90% of the CSOs involved said the CSO Assistant improved their workflow and expressed confidence in using the tool as a long-term helper.

See also  Senior S'porean was told by M1 'transfer of ownership is not available for the Bespoke plan'

The introduction of the CSO Assistant is not limited to Singapore. DBS plans to extend this technology to its other markets over the next 12 months, starting with Taiwan and Hong Kong.

CSO Assistant is one of over 20 generative AI projects DBS is working on, chosen from more than 240 ideas generated by employees in 2023. Another successful project is DBS-GPT, an AI program similar to ChatGPT, created to help employees with content generation and writing tasks securely. This tool is currently available to over 25,000 DBS employees. /TISG

Read also: Salesforce report: AI use in customer service is turning it into revenue driver for 2024

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Technology

Singapore firms prefer using RAG and SLMs over chatbots, LLMs, and digital assistants compared to global peers

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Robots set to revolutionize construction in Singapore’s BTO projects

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Technology

FairPrice Group to launch first test of self-driving electric truck in Singapore

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia

King Solomon reimagined: KJC founder Apollo Quiboloy’s disturbing aspirations exposed in Senate hearing

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

G-Dragon’s third complete album is expected to be released in early November

October 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.