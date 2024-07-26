SINGAPORE: A gaffe Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng made a few years ago about the name of Kamala Harris has resurfaced online as the former US Vice-President secures more than enough pledged delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination following Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race.

Back in 2021, during Ms Harris’ first solo visit to Singapore as US VP, Mr Seah quipped in a social media post that he realised that her name is “alamak” spelt backwards.

One of the most popular Singlish terms, “alamak,” is a word widely used to express shock or dismay.

Mr Seah had written: “As we know, VP of USA, Ms Kamala Harris chose Singapore for her first stop of her Asia tour. And with it, a friend pointed out to me that Kamala’s name spelt backwards is Alamak … what a coincidence !”

He had used the hashtags #coincidence and #humour to round off his post.

The post was quickly slammed as inappropriate online. A number of Singaporeans asserted that the post appears to be making fun of Ms Harris’ name – a fairly common Indian name that many Singaporeans themselves have.

“Kamala” means flower, and many Singaporeans called the Singapore politician out for appearing to mock the name, calling his quip “immature”.

Mr Seah quickly deleted the post as criticism mounted.

Acknowledging that the post may not be appropriate, he said:

“…I did post this on my FB page last evening just before I went for my MPS. Midway through my MPS, a friend ping me and as I reflected on it, I agree it was not appropriate and decided to take down the posting”

He added that he hopes to meet Ms Harris in the future, although he was not scheduled to meet with her during her 2021 trip. He said:

“Singapore has had a long and strong relationship with the USA, China and many other countries. VP Kamala Harris’s visit to Singapore and making Singapore the first stop of her Asia tour reinforces this relationship between our two countries.”

While the gaffe has been deleted, screenshots of Mr Seah’s 2021 post are recirculating online as Ms Harris solidifies her position as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee to challenge Donald Trump in November.

Ms Harris achieved this milestone on July 22, surpassing the required 1,976 pledged delegates, according to an unofficial Associated Press tally.

President Joe Biden, after weeks of escalating calls for him to step aside following a poor debate performance, announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election.

He endorsed Ms Harris as his successor, who quickly garnered support from prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ms Harris also saw significant financial backing, raising a record US$81 million (S$109 million) within 24 hours of her candidacy announcement.

Taking over Mr Biden’s campaign, Ms Harris has access to a US$96 million (S$129 million) war chest, as well.

“It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win,” Ms Harris told workers at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22.

“So in the days and weeks ahead, I, together with you, will do everything in my power to unite our Democratic Party, to unite our nation and to win this election,” she added.

The delegates will cast their formal votes in the coming weeks, with a virtual balloting process set to officially designate the nominee by Aug 7. /TISG