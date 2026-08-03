Man draws out a kitchen knife because his neighbor was making a phone call in public corridor

SINGAPORE: Who would’ve thought that answering phone calls could lead to a very unfortunate incident? This is what happened when a man was sentenced to 48 days in jail after being upset about his neighbour making loud phone calls outside his home on Pipit Road.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on February 6 last year, but the suspect was sentenced to imprisonment last July 29. The suspect, who is a 56-year-old man, faces four charges including intentional assault, failure to appear in court, and violation of the Prevention of Harassment Act. Three of these charges were proceeded with, while the remaining one is still to be considered by the judge.

Case details show that the suspect found his 42-year-old neighbour talking loudly on the phone outside his home at the time of the incident, and the neighbour’s children were also playing outside.

At first, he verbally abused the neighbour and then went inside his unit to get a kitchen knife with a 20-centimetre blade. He walked towards the male neighbour while pointing the knife at him. The neighbour tried to record the suspect’s behaviour on his mobile phone as evidence of his aggressive actions.

However, when the suspect noticed that his neighbour took out his phone to record, he turned around and banged the kitchen knife on the low wall railing of the corridor. The suspect’s mother then appeared and took him home.

With this, the authorities arrested the suspect on the same day after receiving the report. He was given a conditional warning on March 18 last year, prohibiting him from committing any crime for one year or he would be charged in court. However, he committed another crime this year. He was also scheduled to appear in court on April 27th of this year, but he failed to do so, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant. He was arrested on the 25th of last month and has remained in custody.

In similar news, there is also a recent report where a man allegedly swore at a woman and threw her stroller into the bushes because it was blocking the road outside a kindergarten.

A witness of the incident claimed: “They argued for a while, and the man kept yelling at her and swearing. There was no physical conflict at that time. But the next morning I heard them arguing again, and this time the police came to the door.”

Read more about the news incident here.