Man allegedly slaps woman, throws stroller into bushes after dispute outside Tampines kindergarten

SINGAPORE: A conflict that could have possibly been resolved peacefully ended up the opposite when a man allegedly swore at a woman, slapped germ and threw her stroller into the bushes because it was blocking the road outside a kindergarten.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at Tampines Avenue 8, and the physical altercation between the two parties prompted the police to come and investigate. According to the case details, the man involved lives upstairs in the HDB block. A resident shared that the fight started because the woman parked the stroller in the middle of the corridor in front of the kindergarten, which was suspected of obstructing the passageway.

With this, the man was dissatisfied. The witness remarked: “They argued for a while, and the man kept yelling at her and swearing. There was no physical conflict at that time. But the next morning I heard them arguing again, and this time the police came to the door.”

When the resident had the opportunity to talk to the woman involved, she told him that she had been slapped twice, and she had called the police.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed the case, reporting a violent incident. The kindergarten centre is also aware of the incident and will be fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Corridor is spacious enough

As shared by the residents living in the area, the downstairs corridor where the stroller was said to be parked was spacious enough. Another resident claimed that the man involved in the incident might have gotten angry because he was blocked while he was passing, since there were many children sitting there and changing their shoes.

“I think everyone should be considerate of each other. There’s no need to make such a scene, especially shouting and swearing in front of so many children. It’s really not good,” the resident claimed.

In similar news related to resident complaints, there was a recent report where residents of an HDB flat located in Toa Payoh complained that a male resident has been keeping cats in his three-room unit and allowing them to roam freely and defecate in the common corridor.

To solve this concern, neighbours occasionally help clean the corridor, and designated cleaners also visit the area after someone complains to the authorities.

Read more about the news story here.