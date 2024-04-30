Seventeen has once again etched their name in the annals of music history with the release of their latest album, ’17 is Right Here’.

According to the latest report from Hanteo Chart on April 30th, the album achieved an extraordinary feat, soaring to unprecedented heights by selling an astonishing 2,260,906 copies on its debut day alone, securing a commanding position atop the daily album chart.

New benchmark

This remarkable milestone sets a new benchmark for first-day sales in K-pop, surpassing all prior expectations for a compilation of beloved hits.

The global reception has been extraordinary, with ’17 is Right Here’ ascending to the pinnacle of iTunes’ ‘Top Album’ chart in 17 regions and countries while claiming a remarkable second position on the Worldwide Album Chart.

Moreover, the album asserted dominance on Line Music’s real-time album chart, a significant achievement on Japan’s largest music platform.

Captured world’s attention

The title track “Maestro” swiftly captured the world’s attention, emerging as an instant global sensation.

It dominated iTunes’ Worldwide Song chart and secured the coveted top spot on the ‘Top Song’ chart in 32 countries and regions, including notable markets like Spain, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

In addition to the title track’s success, the album’s new tracks have garnered widespread acclaim across various musical spectrums.

The hip-hop team’s “LALALI”, the performance team’s “Spell”, and the vocal team’s “Cheers to Youth” have all made significant waves on major domestic music platforms, further cementing Seventeen’s status as trailblazers in the K-pop industry.

Known for energetic and synchronized performances

Pledis Entertainment formed the thirteen-piece South Korean boy band Seventeen. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the mini-album 17 Carat.

The group is known for their energetic and synchronized performances, self-produced music and choreography, and three-unit systems: vocal, hip-hop, and performance.

Twelve EPs, three reissues, and four studio albums have all been issued by the ensemble. They have won numerous awards throughout their career, including multiple wins at the Mnet Asian Music and Golden Disc Awards.

The group is known for their catchy music, synchronized choreography, and energetic performances. They have a large and dedicated international fanbase, often referred to as CARATs.