SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups not required to serve in military

March 1, 2024

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups has received an exemption from mandatory military service, confirmed by PLEDIS Entertainment on March 1.

This exemption is attributed to his Grade 5 classification, resulting from an ACL injury sustained during a content shoot in August 2023.

The severity of the torn ACL led to extensive anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament reconstruction surgeries, followed by ongoing rehabilitation therapy.

Photo: Instagram/S.Coups

In the Korean conscription system, individuals must pass a physical examination and are placed into seven categories.

Grade 5 individuals are technically exempt during peacetime but may be called upon for labour supporting the military during wartime, deemed “incapable of serving in active duty.”

Duty of National Defense

The conscription system in Korea, rooted in Article 39 of the constitution, mandates the duty of national defence for all citizens.

The Military Service Act, established in 1949 and subsequently revised, outlines the enlistment process, categorizing individuals based on capability and physical fitness.

Grades 1 through 4 enter military service or supporting roles, while Grade 5 individuals contribute labour during wartime. Grade 7 individuals undergo reexamination the following year.

PLEDIS Entertainment also addressed rumours of SEVENTEEN’s April comeback, promising an official announcement later.

The agency previously shared updates on S.Coups and Jeonghan’s surgery recovery, emphasizing the group’s commitment to returning to the stage.

Anticipate potential comeback

As S.Coups is exempt from military service, fans can anticipate his continued involvement in SEVENTEEN’s activities as the group prepares for a potential comeback in April.

Pledis Entertainment formed the thirteen-piece South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN.

They are known for being a “self-producing” group, with Woozi being the main producer of their songs and Hoshi often leading the creation of choreographies.

They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the mini album “17 Carat” and have since released numerous albums and singles, including their latest album “Sector 17” released in October 2022.

S.Coups holds a special place in SEVENTEEN, being the leader of the entire group and the leader of the hip-hop unit. He is known for his dedication, responsibility, and ability to guide and support the other members.

S.Coups is a skilled rapper, recognized for his strong flow, powerful delivery, and witty lyrics. He often contributes to the writing and composing of SEVENTEEN’s songs, showcasing his creative talent.

