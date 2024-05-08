Byun Woo Seok is gearing up for his inaugural ‘2024 Byun Woo Seok Asia Fanmeeting Tour SUMMER LETTER’, which will commence in Taipei, Taiwan, in June and travel across various Asian cities like Bangkok, Thailand, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The tour will offer fans a chance to meet their beloved star.

Prior to the tour, Byun Woo Seok released a poster that has stirred excitement among fans with its fresh and lively vibe. The poster perfectly encapsulates the essence of the tour’s theme.

Youthful looks and impeccable physique

Renowned for his role as Ryu Seon Jae in tvN’s ‘Lovely Runner,’ Byun Woo Seok has charmed audiences with his youthful looks and impeccable physique, embodying his character with flair on screen.

His passionate acting and delightful chemistry have earned him the moniker of ‘rom-com genius’ and sparked a frenzy among viewers.

With his popularity soaring, Byun Woo Seok seeks to reciprocate his fans’ love and support by fostering meaningful interactions during the fan meetings.

Following the success of his debut fan meeting in Japan last year, he aims to deliver a more diverse and captivating stage performance, showcasing his unique charm to fans.

Keep an eye out for updates

Stay tuned for updates and announcements on Byun Woo Seok’s inaugural Asian fan meeting tour, including additional locations and schedules, which will be shared via his official social media channels.

Byun Woo Seok began appearing in dramas like Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency (2019) and Record of Youth (2020). He landed a role in the historical drama Moonshine (2021-2022) and earned an award for Best New Actor.

The same year, he took his first lead role in the film 20th Century Girl, which became a hit domestically and internationally.

In 2023, he starred in the drama Strong Girl Nam-soon and currently appears in the popular drama Lovely Runner (2024), solidifying his position as a leading man. He has youthful looks, a charming personality, and an impressive acting range.