RIIZE member Sohee has disclosed that his fellow group member Wonbin is watching “Lovely Runner.” Fans are now eagerly anticipating Byeon Woo Seok’s reaction to this news.

As a known RIIZE fan and a star of the show, Byeon Woo Seok’s connection to the group adds a layer of excitement for fans, highlighting how the idols he admires are watching his show.

In a recent Weverse conversation with a fan, Sohee expressed his desire to watch “Lovely Runner” but mentioned that it isn’t available on his subscribed OTT platforms. He also shared that Wonbin is already watching the series.

Anticipation for Byeon Woo Seok’s reaction is growing

Wonbin, in a separate fan interaction, confirmed that he is indeed watching “Lovely Runner” and is already on the 10th episode. Fans had recommended the show to Sohee on May 13th, and by May 18th, Wonbin had progressed to episode 10.

This rapid progress has sparked speculation among fans about whether Wonbin started watching the show before it was recommended to Sohee or if he binge-watched it within those five days.

Either way, the anticipation for Byeon Woo Seok’s reaction is growing.

Byeon Woo Seok, a devoted RIIZE fan, will likely be thrilled by this news. He has frequently admired the group and hopes to meet them. This wish was realized, as evidenced by photos of him with RIIZE on his Instagram.

During his appearance on MBC FM4U’s “Your 2PM Date With JaeJae,” he discussed his upcoming role in “Lovely Runner” and shared a video message for his favourite member, Anton.

Time-travel romance drama

“Lovely Runner,” based on a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun (the writer behind “True Beauty”), is a time-travel romance drama that explores the question: “If you could, would you go back in time to save your ultimate bias?”

Kim Hye Yoon plays Im Sol, a dedicated admirer devastated by the passing of her idol Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE, played by Byeon Woo Seok. Im Sol embarks on a journey through time to change his tragic fate.

With this captivating premise and the unique connection between RIIZE and Byeon Woo Seok, fans eagerly await how the actor reacts to Wonbin watching his show.