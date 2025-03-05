MALAYSIA: Online dating has opened doors to exciting possibilities, but for some, it has led to encounters they’d rather forget. While many people find meaningful connections through dating apps, others have faced awkward, frustrating, or even alarming situations.

In an article by SAYS, Malaysians shared some of their worst online dating experiences: some bizarre, some shocking, and others downright unsettling.

An unexpected confession

Yana, 24, met someone from Tinder after chatting for a while, and their first date went surprisingly well. However, things took a strange turn when her date dropped her off at home and blurted out, “I love you.” She was so caught off guard that she just kept walking, pretending she hadn’t heard him.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, she met him a few more times, hoping it had just been a moment of poor judgment. But it became clear that he was overly clingy despite her repeated efforts to take things slow. When she finally told him she didn’t want to continue seeing him, he begged her to stay, insisting he could see himself marrying her. Even after she blocked him, he tried reaching out through her best friend, who eventually had to block him too.

An uncomfortable reunion

Danial, 28, matched with a beautiful Korean woman on Bumble and was excited when they hit it off. But after looking at her photos again, he realised she seemed oddly familiar. Then it hit him; she was the same woman who had crashed into his car the previous year after running a red light.

The only reason he hadn’t recognised her at first was that she had given him both a Korean and an English name at the time of the accident, and her dating profile only displayed the latter. She never initiated a conversation, and their match eventually expired. Danial couldn’t help but feel relieved.

Different food taste equals incompatibility

Zoé, 27, had already endured a bad date when, on the way home, her date made an offhand comment about how he thought Malaysian food was terrible. That was the final straw.

Without hesitation, she pulled over and told him to get out of the car. Since they were in Bukit Bintang, he wasn’t exactly stranded, but she wasn’t about to let him sit in her car for another minute.

A great guy who turned out to be a cheater

Rachel, 28, had a nagging feeling that something was off about her date, so she did some online digging after they first met. What she found was his wedding video.

Instead of confronting him immediately, she decided to go on a second date to see if he would be honest about it. When she casually asked about his wife, he launched into a long sob story about marital issues and work stress. When she finally called him out, he abruptly changed his tune and started talking about how he had been consulting his pastor for guidance. His sudden switch made it clear he had no intention of being upfront.

A fun night that ended with 10 stitches

Sads, 35, met up with a Bumble match for drinks and pizza before heading back to her place. As they settled on the sofa, she accidentally knocked her leg against a glass table. When Sads leaned forward to check on her, he scraped his foot against the edge, causing a piece of the glass to break. Within moments, blood was everywhere, and his date started panicking.

Despite trying to stay calm, the bleeding wouldn’t stop, and he began worrying that he might have hit an artery. With all the nearby clinics closed, they eventually found one in Sea Park. The doctor assured him it wasn’t an arterial wound but still required 10 stitches. His date waited for him outside, and after retrieving his belongings from her apartment, he took a Grab home, assuring her that she had nothing to worry about.

Navigating the online dating space safely

While some dating horror stories can be laughed off in hindsight, others highlight the need for caution when meeting people online. First dates should always take place in a public setting, where it’s safer and easier to leave if needed. Sharing too much personal information too soon can be risky, and if something feels off, it’s best to trust your instincts.

If someone’s behaviour seems overly intense or controlling, establishing firm boundaries early on can help prevent unnecessary complications. For those who feel uncomfortable or unsafe, there’s no shame in walking away or blocking someone if necessary.

While online dating has led to many great relationships, navigating it with care ensures that unpleasant encounters remain just that—an awkward story to tell rather than a situation that escalates into something serious.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)