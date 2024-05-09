On May 8 KST, SM Entertainment revealed that BoA, the renowned singer, marked Children’s Day with a kind gesture by donating 50 million won to the Asan Medical Center in Seoul to aid paediatric cancer patients.

BoA expressed her motivation behind the donation, emphasizing her belief that every child deserves happiness and her desire to support those in need.

Her decision stemmed from heartfelt consideration, driven by her own experiences of receiving love after debuting at a young age.

Making significant impact

This act of generosity isn’t unfamiliar territory for BoA.

In January, she donated 100 million won to assist youth transitioning out of protective care, earning recognition as the 3100th member of the Honor Society and the 700th member of the ‘W Honor Society’, a group of esteemed female donors.

BoA’s commitment to mentoring and supporting children and youth continues to make a significant impact.

Celebrating her 24th debut anniversary this year, BoA’s influence extends beyond her singing career into acting, hosting, and judging various audition programs.

She has also collaborated on projects and produced NCT WISH, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

Queen of K-pop

BoA, whose real name is Kwon Bo-ah, is a hugely successful South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She’s widely considered the “Queen of K-pop” due to her influential career.

Discovered by SM Entertainment at a young age in 1998, BoA trained for two years before debuting in 2000.

BoA’s illustrious career spans over 20 studio albums, encompassing releases in Korean, Japanese, and even an English album.

She sold millions of albums and topped charts in South Korea and Japan. BoA has a long list of accolades, including MAMA, SBS Music Awards, Japan Record Awards, and Japan Gold Disc Awards.

Her impact on the Korean music scene is undeniable.

Mnet included her in their “Legend 100 Artists” list, solidifying her place as a major figure in K-pop history. She continues to be active, recently participating in the group Got the Beat.