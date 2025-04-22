As part of her 2025 Asia tour, J-pop artist Ayumi Hamasaki will perform in Singapore

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: According to CNA, J-pop artist Ayumi Hamasaki will perform in Singapore in 2025. Avex, the artist’s agency, announced the news on its website on April 9. However, further information about the concerts, including dates, venues, and tickets, has not been announced yet.

The following day, Hamasaki updated her Instagram bio to include the cities she will be heading to. The itinerary includes Hong Kong, Singapore, Taipei, Nagoya, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Osaka, Sendai, Fukuoka, and more. It’s been a while since Singaporean fans last saw Hamasaki live. Her last performance in the country was back in 2014.

Held at Marina Bay Sands, Hamasaki was part of a Japanese musical festival called A-Nation.

Loss of hearing

In 2008, she shared that she had lost all hearing in her left ear because of a bad ear infection she picked up back in 2000, right in the middle of one of her tours. As if that wasn’t tough enough, she also started losing hearing in her right ear around 2017. Despite these challenges with her hearing, she’s never stopped touring and making music.

At 46 years old, Hamasaki is famous for some fantastic songs, especially “Seasons” from 2000 and “Blue Bird,” which came out in 2006. She started her music journey in 1998 with her first single, “Poker Face,” and just recently, on April 8, she dropped a brand new single called “Mimosa”—a special way to celebrate her incredible 27th anniversary in the music industry.

Talented singer, songwriter, and producer

Ayumi Hamasaki (浜崎あゆみ, born Oct 2, 1978) is a highly influential Japanese singer-songwriter and producer, nicknamed the “Empress of Pop” due to her significant impact throughout Asia. She is well-known for her varied songwriting, music production, and engaging live performances. Notably, Hamasaki holds the title of the best-selling solo artist in Japan and is considered a cultural icon of the Heisei era.

Hamasaki grew up in Fukuoka. She moved to Tokyo in 1993. She wasn’t just focused on singing from the start—she initially went there to try her hand at modelling and acting.

Rapid rise to fame

Her music career took off in 1998 with the release of her debut single , “Poker Face”, followed by her first major-label album, “A Song for ××”, in 1999. It was a huge hit , topping the Oricon charts for five weeks and selling over a million copies. Her relatable and insightful lyrics were a primary reason for her rapid rise to fame. Over the years that followed, Hamasaki just kept releasing amazing music . Ten more albums were released, each selling over a million copies in Japan.

Duty (2000), her third album , almost reached three million in sales. A Best (2001), her first compilation album , cemented her superstar status. It sold over four million copies domestically and represented more than 40% of her record label’s income.

After the massive success of her A Best album, it seems that Hamasaki felt she could explore her creativity. That’s when she started playing around with her music and the lyrics she wrote. She began mixing in English lyrics, starting with her Rainbow album in 2002. Her subsequent albums explored various genres, from electronic dream-pop to rock.