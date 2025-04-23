Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tie the knot in a simple wedding

- Advertisement -

AMERICA: There is a new video showing Kristen Stewart saying her vows to wife Dylan Meyer at their casual wedding in LA’s hip Silver Lake neighbourhood, as reported by Daily Mail. In the video, the Twilight star, 35 is seen marrying Meyer, 37 at a Mexican eatery, Casita del Campo, on Sunday in a personal and laid-back affair.

Photos show the newlyweds seal the wedding with a kiss in front of loved ones with two adorable ‘Mrs.’ mugs serving as ceremony decor. They put their own unique, edgy spin on traditional wedding attire for their big day.

Casual attire

So, for their wedding, Dylan went with a kind of breezy look – a sheer top with a light taupe skirt that seemed to float. Kristen, on the other hand, kept it really chill in a matching light taupe outfit and just a simple white t-shirt. Even though she’s totally used to being in the spotlight, it was actually kind of sweet to see Kristen get a little endearingly nervous as she read her vows from a piece of paper.

There was this really heartfelt moment when she was speaking, and she had a little bit of trouble adjusting her microphone, which made everyone chuckle and kind of lightened the really sweet mood. And then, in this quiet little moment of affection, Kristen reached out and held onto Dylan’s hand.

Touching vows

Dylan’s vows clearly moved Kristen, who also had her own vows written down. Loved ones gathered around the duo and gave them some space as they watched the ceremony unfold with their phones capturing the moment.

Word is, Kristen was really set on having Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiate their wedding. He said he would have happily done the honours.

Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives did not perform the task but eventually the person who ended up officiating did a good job, utilising a prop clock at one point.

Met back in 2013

TMZ is reporting that Kristen and Dylan got their marriage licence in Los Angeles last Tuesday. Funny enough, they actually met way back in 2013 on a film set, but they didn’t actually get together as a couple until August 2019.

So, after Kristen and the model Stella Maxwell broke up – they were together on and off since 2016 – Kristen started dating Dylan.

The Los Angeles Times mentioned that Kristen and Dylan got back in contact after seeing each other at a party hosted by a mutual friend. They found they had a lot in common because they both grew up in LA.

Engagement

Back in the summer of 2021, people started wondering if Kristen and Dylan were engaged because they were seen wearing rings on that finger. So, in an interview with Howard Stern last November, Kristen announced that she and Dylan were engaged. After that, Kristen, who used to date Robert Pattinson, often shared little updates about the wedding preparations.

People magazine reported last year that Kristen Stewart, the actress from Twilight, had kind of shifted her thinking and was leaning towards a less showy wedding than she initially wanted. They said her preferences had ‘changed’ as time went on.

It looks like her decision to have a small, cosy wedding on Sunday worked out just right, especially since she didn’t want a big, fancy celebration anyway.

Starting a family

In February 2024, Kristen told Rolling Stone that she and Dylan were planning to get married pretty soon and were also thinking about having kids.

She admitted she’s not sure what her future family would look like, but she’s absolutely determined to have children. She clarified that her ideal scenario is to reach a point soon where she consciously decides, “I want to have a kid. I really hope that happens.”

The actress mentioned that she and Dylan had talked about the possibility of using embryos created with their own donated genetic material.

The Loves Lies Bleeding star also added that while she isn’t afraid of being pregnant or raising a child, the idea of giving birth absolutely terrifies her.

Becoming colleagues

Over the past few years, the couple have expanded their relationship to become colleagues too. Apparently, Kristen and Dylan kicked off filming for a movie called The Wrong Girls in February. It’s supposed to be a stoner comedy. This movie is a big deal because it’s the very first full-length film Dylan has directed. What’s even cooler is that she and Kristen co-wrote it, and it stars some big names like Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat, LaKeith Stanfield, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Kristen also took a shot at directing her own movie, a full-length film called The Chronology Of Water, which she filmed last year.

There’s buzz that it might get added to the Cannes Film Festival lineup at the last minute. If it does get picked, it sounds like it won’t be competing for the top awards if it’s selected later this week.