Tourists criticise Singapore for not having enough rubbish bins

SINGAPORE: A tourist has sparked discussion online after praising Singapore’s hospitality while questioning why rubbish bins are so difficult to find despite the city-state’s reputation as one of the cleanest countries in the world.

Facebook user Celoteh Dr Malar, who appears to be from Malaysia, shared her experience visiting Singapore in a post that drew reactions from local netizens.

“Omaigod Singapore!! How are you one of the cleanest country in the world but you don’t have rubbish bin at most places,” she wrote.

Describing an incident during her trip, she said she ended up carrying rubbish across two MRT stations because she could not find a bin to dispose of it.

“I was carrying trash across 2 MRT Stations, and the irony is that there were no trashes anywhere and no trash bins also,” she added.

Despite her frustration over the lack of bins, the visitor was full of praise for the service she received throughout her stay.

She commended staff members she encountered at Changi Airport, MRT stations, on buses, as well as employees at Universal Studios Singapore, the Singapore Zoo, restaurants and retail outlets.

“And your customer service cum hospitality ~ definitely top notch!” she wrote.

According to her, the warmth and friendliness shown by workers left a strong impression.

“They were all very warm and friendly and respectful and.. yeah ‘nice’ is the best word I think..!!”

Drawing a comparison between the two neighbouring countries, she remarked that while Malaysia and Singapore are “like step-siblings,” she felt that Singapore’s hospitality stood out.

She also expressed appreciation to Holiday Inn Orchard Road for allowing her family to check in early, saying the gesture “meant a lot”.

Concluding her post on a positive note, she thanked Singapore for creating memorable experiences for her family and said they intended to return in the future.

“Thanks, Singapore for such lovely memory for my family and I ~ we will definitely return another time for few more checklists to be ticked,” she wrote.

The post attracted comments from Singaporeans, some of whom offered explanations for the relative scarcity of rubbish bins around MRT stations.

One commenter suggested that security concerns played a role.

“Just know that the reason there are no trash bins around MRT stations is to prevent any untoward acts of destruction viz-a-viz planting of dangerous items like explosives. Welcome doc to the small dot island in the world map,” the commenter wrote.

Another commenter said locals have become accustomed to holding onto their rubbish until they find a suitable place to dispose of it.

“We are used to placing trash in our handbags till we get home or found a bin nearby. Glad you had wonderful time in Singapore. So happy to hear your compliment to our country,” the person wrote.

The same commenter also attributed Singapore’s cleanliness and civic-mindedness to values instilled from a young age, adding that Singaporeans are generally taught to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean.

While the shortage of public rubbish bins remains a recurring point of discussion among visitors and residents alike, many commenters appeared pleased that the tourist’s overall impression of Singapore was overwhelmingly positive, particularly when it came to customer service and hospitality.