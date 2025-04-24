Lily, Barbie Hsu’s niece, faces criticism for posting UK trip photos two months after the actress’ death

- Advertisement -

TAIWAN: There has been talk online about Lily Hsu, who is Dee Hsu’s daughter and Barbie Hsu’s niece. VnExpress reports that she shared photos from a trip she took to the UK. As it is only two months since Barbie Hsu’s death, some people feel it was too soon for Lily to be sharing vacation photos.

In the photos Lily posted on social media last Sunday, she was seen in some stylish, figure-hugging clothes, striking poses at different spots around London.

Causing a stir online

The fact that Dee Hsu’s daughter shared those UK trip photos became a hot topic on Chinese social media on Tuesday. Weibo users condemned the daughter of Dee for being insensitive. A netizen said that her aunt just passed away and her mother and grandmother were still grieving. Some netizens online are saying it feels a bit insensitive for Lily to be enjoying a vacation right now.

Another netizen added that Lily should take care of her family instead of going on a vacation. Some netizens defended Lily, saying that she was simply trying to heal. According to them, Lily is probably trying to move forward and should not be blamed for that.

Grieving the loss

Neither Lily nor her mom, Dee, has said anything publicly about the negative comments. Meanwhile, according to Sinchew, Barbie Hsu’s family has been really struggling with her loss. In fact, Barbie’s mother, Huang Chunmei, shared that she’s even been hospitalised because she’s experiencing heart problems, likely brought on by stress and not being able to sleep.

On Feb 2, Barbie Hsu passed away while on a family trip to Japan. Apparently, she contracted pneumonia along with the flu. She was only 48. Many remember her from popular shows like ‘Meteor Garden,’ ‘Mars,’ and ‘Summer’s Desire.’ After she passed away in Japan, her husband, DJ Koo, and her family held the cremation there and brought her ashes back home to Taiwan on Feb 5. On March 15, her funeral was held.

DJ Koo feels pain and sorrow

Just the day after bringing Barbie’s ashes back to Taiwan, on February 6, her husband, DJ Koo, shared a really sad message on Instagram, saying he was feeling indescribable pain and sorrow.

Barbie Hsu and DJ Koo got married back in February 2022. This was after her previous ten-year marriage with a Chinese businessman named Wang Xiaofei ended in 2021. Wang has two daughters by Barbie — an 11-year-old named Wang Hsi Yueh and a nine-year-old named Wang Hsi Lin.

Dee feels the pain too

Dee Hsu is taking Barbie Hsu’s passing really hard. Word is, Dee has even taken a break from her hosting work to have some time to grieve. While Dee is still around on social media, Barbie’s husband, DJ Koo, has been a bit quieter online lately.

Lily Hsu, who posted photos of her UK vacation, is the second daughter of Dee Hsu and her husband, Mike Hsu, a Taiwanese businessman. Lily is 18 years old.