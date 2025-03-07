SINGAPORE: A Malaysian student who will soon begin her internship at a 5-star hotel in Singapore is feeling apprehensive about how she will be perceived by locals.

Posting on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, on Tuesday (Mar 4), she asked, “Will I get looked down upon? Even though I know there are many Malaysians working in Singapore, from personal bad experiences, I sometimes think that Singaporeans look down on Malaysians.”

“I have interned in Europe before and have never faced any racism which was very surprising. I’m Chinese, by the way. I was born and raised in Singapore before moving back to Malaysia. Just want to hear some of your thoughts to mentally prepare myself for my next journey ahead!” she added.

“Do your best to be a team player and you will be fine.”

Her post quickly sparked a discussion, with many users reassuring her that she would not be judged in Singapore based on her nationality.

One commenter dismissed her concerns, pointing out that Singaporeans are often too absorbed in their own work to notice such differences.

He said, “You think too much. Singaporeans don’t have time to look down at Malaysian working in Singapore. They are struggling to stay afloat from the workload.”

Another user wrote, “Singapore workplaces typically do not judge based on nationality or race. Instead, they judge based on how well the individual aligns himself/herself with the work unit. Do your best to be a team player and you will be fine.”

A third pointed out that the hospitality industry, in particular, is filled with employees from diverse backgrounds, so the student would hardly stand out.

She added, “Also, everyone would be too busy and seriously, there isn’t a big distinction between Singaporeans and Malaysians working in hotels. Source: did a short stint in hospitality in my younger days.”

A fourth commented, “We love Malaysians – all the best for your new role!”

Racial discrimination in Singapore workplaces drops, 2024 study shows

A 2024 study conducted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) and OnePeople.sg revealed that racial discrimination in Singapore’s workplaces has been decreasing over the years. Among Malays, 18.4% reported experiencing racial discrimination at work, while 16.7% of Indians reported the same. Although these figures indicate that discrimination still exists, they represent an improvement compared to previous years. In 2013 and 2018, more than one in four Malays and Indians reported similar experiences.

Chinese Singaporeans also reported fewer instances of racial discrimination in employment. In 2013, 5.7% stated they had faced such treatment. This figure fell to 4.1% in 2018 and further decreased to 3.7% in 2024, demonstrating a steady decline over time.

