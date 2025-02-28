SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to ask others how to deal with his manager who’s “super kind and friendly” but lacks leadership qualities.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (Feb 26), the worker shared that his manager had always been a great person to work with, even before getting promoted. However, since stepping into a leadership role, it’s become painfully obvious that he has no clue how to support his team when it really matters.

For instance, the worker noted that his manager does little to shield the team from the demands of other departments. “He basically leaves us to either fend for ourselves when other people want to load us with extra work,” the worker said.

Even worse, when their director asks tough questions during meetings, his manager would just ‘freeze up and not say anything.’

“Earlier today when we had a meeting, our director questioned him about certain things about his presentation and proposals, and he just kept quiet the whole time,” the worker recounted.

“In the end, the director got so frustrated that she basically grilled him in front of me and another senior manager, and she started asking me for answers to her questions instead.”

The worker said that this made him feel “so frustrated” because he was pulled into the meeting at the last minute with very little information about what was going on. On top of that, the director’s questions were not even difficult to answer since his manager had already gone over the plan with the entire team and another department beforehand.

“There are just so many incidents now that just proves to me that he doesn’t have any leadership qualities, and I’m not even the only one who feels it. My colleague who works under my team shares the same levels of frustrations as me,” the worker continued.

“The sad thing is, because my manager is such a nice person, I can’t even get angry with him. It genuinely feels like he doesn’t want to be in a managerial position too but was promoted simply because our previous manager left, and we needed someone else to lead the team.”

The worker also mentioned that he has tried bringing up these issues with his manager, but it has gotten him nowhere. Every time, his manager just smiles and brushes it off like it’s no big deal, which only makes him feel even more ignored and frustrated.

“I don’t know if anyone has any experience working under a manager like this, but if you guys do, I would genuinely appreciate any advice because working under him is making me want to lose my mind at this point,” he wrote at the end of his post.

“Talk to your higher-ups.”

In the comments section, one Singaporean Redditor suggested that the worker escalate the issue to his manager’s boss, as it was clear his concerns were not being taken seriously.

He wrote, “If you have the credibility with your skip level, then talk to your manager’s boss. It sounds like you’re not the only one feeling this way. Validate your feelings and views with those you can trust or may feel the same way. Talk to your higher-ups. Phrase it objectively, talk about actions – not character – and results, like outcomes, how you feel, how your colleagues feel, etc.”

Others, however, disagreed with the worker’s perspective. One Redditor argued that a boss could lack leadership or managerial skills but still be valued if they were “competent in their technical abilities.”

He added, “He/she will still be viewed as a good asset. In fact, I’d rather have (this) kind of boss. Most boss(es) with good managerial/leadership skills are mostly concerned about their wellbeing, without you knowing while pretending to hype you up.”

Another asked, “I realise a lot of SG guys are very awkward in a presentation setting. Is he just a bit of a socially awkward fella as well?”

Dealing with a bad leader

Working under a ‘bad leader’ can be frustrating, but sometimes, adjusting your expectations can help. Michael Hyatt, founder and chairman of Full Focus, says that with so many books and articles about leadership, it is easy to develop an unrealistic idea of what a great boss should be.

The reality is that no one can meet those impossible standards. Bosses are human too, dealing with their own fears, weaknesses, and pressures. Like everyone else, they have good days and bad days, and their struggles can sometimes affect how they lead, so instead of expecting perfection, it might be more helpful to focus on what your boss does well and find ways to work around their shortcomings.

This does not mean tolerating incompetence or poor treatment but rather understanding that no leader is flawless.

However, if your work situation is affecting your mental health and performance, then it is time to speak up. Talk to your manager and higher-ups clearly and respectfully. If nothing improves despite your efforts, it may be a sign to start exploring other job opportunities.

