Hindu woman seeks court order to quash JPN request on religious status

MALAYSIA: A 58-year-old mother of three adult children who converted out of Islam 33 years ago, later married a Hindu man, is now seeking a judicial review after the national registration department (JPN) required her to obtain a letter from the Shariah court confirming her religious status.

She filed her application in February, arguing that JPN’s requirement as per a JPN letter dated Dec 3, 2025, was irrational and amounted to a failure to follow proper procedure.

Her case is not unique in Malaysia, as there have been several other cases where women who embraced Islam decided to leave the faith but faced difficulties later on.

Legally, it is extremely difficult and often practically impossible for a Muslim to leave Islam in Malaysia.

While the Malaysian Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, this right does not easily extend to Muslims, who are governed by a separate Sharia (Islamic) legal system.

In this case, the woman, from an East Coast state, is seeking a certiorari order to quash the decision and a mandamus order compelling the department to issue her a new identity card.

Malaysian Muslims have the word “Islam” printed directly on the front of their national identity cards.

It is extremely difficult and legally complex to remove the word “Islam” from a Malaysian identity card (MyKad).

For a person registered as a Muslim, the National Registration Department (JPN) will not alter or remove the designation upon a simple request.

In an affidavit supporting her application, the woman said she was born a Muslim, but converted out of Islam through a deed poll in June 1993.

A deed poll is a legal document used to officially change a person’s name or declare a specific legal intention. It is a one-sided declaration (an act by a single person) made under seal.

She subsequently married a Hindu man under the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976, and all three of their children were raised as Hindus.

She said she was issued an identity card in 1995 and applied for a replacement in 2006, and this is when JPN said there were issues with her application.

She had to produce an original birth certificate, identity card and documents relating to the amendment of her name and religion.

On Dec 3 last year, JPN requested that she produce a confirmation letter from the Shariah court on her religious status.