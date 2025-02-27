SINGAPORE: Young solo traveler Fariqqin Anuar is on the verge of accomplishing his goal of visiting all 47 prefectures in Japan. Having already explored 43, he now has only Kochi, Ehime, Ishikawa, and Fukui left to complete his journey.

Anuar told The Independent Singapore that he had traveled to Japan more than 10 times in the past, but it wasn’t until January 6, 2023, that he set out on a mission to visit every prefecture.

Anuar’s love for Japan

Anuar revealed that his love for Japan started at a young age, deeply rooted in his fascination with its culture, entertainment, and language. “I have always loved Japan, growing up watching anime and listening to Japanese music. After my first trip there, I swore to do whatever it took to learn the language.”

Years later, Anuar became fluent in Japanese, which made his travels across the country remarkably smooth. He was able to connect with locals and venture into suburban and rural areas with ease.

He also mentioned that for years, he had dreamed of moving there and worked hard to save enough money to make it a reality. But when COVID-19 struck, those plans were abruptly derailed.

With borders closed and uncertainty stretching on, his savings gradually dwindled. By the time travel restrictions were finally easing, he had lost all his life savings, including the funds he had carefully set aside for his move.

“It was hard to move on with life, but despite experiencing depression and suicidal thoughts, through religion, I rediscovered a new found passion to work multiple jobs and traveled to Japan for 2 months,” he recalled.

“This journey healed my broken self, and it was a much needed experience for me to rediscover the importance of life. After the trip, I realized that traveling to Japan is much better than living there.”

Anuar’s goal

For Anuar, traveling wasn’t just about sightseeing. It was also about achieving something rare. Setting foot on all 47 prefectures of Japan, he said, is uncommon, even among locals.

“It is a notable feat even among Japanese people. I have met hundreds upon hundreds of Japanese individuals and have yet to meet someone who has completed it,” he explained.

“I have attended many festivals across Japan and have almost climbed most of their towers and skyscrapers,” he added, reflecting on the countless memories he had made throughout his journey.

To capture these precious moments, Anuar shared his journey on Instagram, posting stories and photos that brought his adventures to life.

Challenges along the way

While Anuar’s journey across the country has been exciting and deeply fulfilling, it has also come with its fair share of obstacles.

As a Muslim traveler, finding halal food was one of the biggest challenges, particularly in rural areas where halal restaurants were scarce. “It was challenging to avoid pork,” he said. In such situations, he had to rely on simple, easily accessible meals like sushi and bread to sustain himself.

Beyond dietary restrictions, he also encountered moments of unexpected danger during his solo travels. “[I once got] trapped on snowy roads far from the nearest stations,” he said. “I also experienced typhoons and earthquakes.”

To make traveling more manageable, Anuar adopted a minimalist approach, carrying only a backpack and a small shoulder bag. Even on extended two-week trips, he traveled light, ensuring he was always agile and unburdened. “I depend on doing laundry or buying cheap clothes at GU or Uniqlo Japan when necessary,” he mentioned.

Despite all the challenges, Anuar said he still had a fulfilling journey. “I cannot wait to finally complete all 47 prefectures,” he expressed. Anuar says he aims to accomplish this by May 12, 2025.

