;
Celebrity

MAMAMOO’s Solar shines brightly on international music charts with her comeback

ByLydia Koh

May 2, 2024

Once again, MAMAMOO’s Solar has illuminated the global music scene with the release of her highly anticipated 2nd mini album, ‘COLOURS’, on April 30, KST.

Upon its debut, ‘COLOURS’ swiftly ascended to the top of the iTunes ‘Top Album’ chart in five countries and regions worldwide.

Its instant success persisted as it claimed the 4th spot on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and the 10th position on the European iTunes Album Chart, underscoring Solar’s undeniable global influence.

Photo: Wikipedia/Solar

Musical talent shines

‘COLOURS’ heralds Solar’s solo return after a hiatus of approximately two years and one month since her previous release.

The album, which features six tracks, demonstrates Solar’s versatility by seamlessly traversing genres, including house, rock, pop ballad, R&B, folk, and blues.

Notably, Solar’s musical talent shines as she is credited for most of the songs, including four compositions of her own.

Praise for Solar’s album has been overwhelming, with listeners and fans calling it “Solar’s own masterpiece,” “Unexpectedly brilliant in rock,” and praising her versatility in music genres.

See also  MAMAMOO's Solar sings 'Always, Be With You' for the 'Lovers of the Red Sky' Original Soundtrack

With “But I” leading the charge, Solar embarks on a new chapter of her musical journey, promising audiences an unforgettable vocal spectacle that marries popularity with musicality.

Captivating performances and infectious energy

As Solar prepares for full-fledged promotional activities with her latest release, fans eagerly anticipate the captivating performances and infectious energy she is renowned for delivering.

MAMAMOO is a well-respected South Korean girl group known for their impressive vocals, stage presence, and ability to blend various genres into their music.

MAMAMOO comprises four talented members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. They debuted in June 2014 with their EP “Hello” and the lead single “Mr. Ambiguous.” Their debut was lauded by critics as one of the best of 2014.

Solar is the energetic leader and a powerhouse vocalist of MAMAMOO. Her charisma and stage presence are undeniable. Venturing outside the group, Solar embarked on a successful solo career in 2020 with her single “Spit It Out.”

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

G-Dragon channels his inner beat as he dances into ‘POWER’ digital single new practice video

November 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Park Bom’s new ‘face’ lift for 2NE1 fans

November 9, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Nostalgia Alert: BTS’ SUGA playfully labels Grammys ‘local,’ echoing Bong Joon Ho’s famous jab and igniting ARMY to go crazy

November 9, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Police may soon have the power to restrict bank transactions to protect scam victims

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.