Once again, MAMAMOO’s Solar has illuminated the global music scene with the release of her highly anticipated 2nd mini album, ‘COLOURS’, on April 30, KST.

Upon its debut, ‘COLOURS’ swiftly ascended to the top of the iTunes ‘Top Album’ chart in five countries and regions worldwide.

Its instant success persisted as it claimed the 4th spot on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart and the 10th position on the European iTunes Album Chart, underscoring Solar’s undeniable global influence.

Musical talent shines

‘COLOURS’ heralds Solar’s solo return after a hiatus of approximately two years and one month since her previous release.

The album, which features six tracks, demonstrates Solar’s versatility by seamlessly traversing genres, including house, rock, pop ballad, R&B, folk, and blues.

Notably, Solar’s musical talent shines as she is credited for most of the songs, including four compositions of her own.

Praise for Solar’s album has been overwhelming, with listeners and fans calling it “Solar’s own masterpiece,” “Unexpectedly brilliant in rock,” and praising her versatility in music genres.

With “But I” leading the charge, Solar embarks on a new chapter of her musical journey, promising audiences an unforgettable vocal spectacle that marries popularity with musicality.

Captivating performances and infectious energy

As Solar prepares for full-fledged promotional activities with her latest release, fans eagerly anticipate the captivating performances and infectious energy she is renowned for delivering.

MAMAMOO is a well-respected South Korean girl group known for their impressive vocals, stage presence, and ability to blend various genres into their music.

MAMAMOO comprises four talented members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. They debuted in June 2014 with their EP “Hello” and the lead single “Mr. Ambiguous.” Their debut was lauded by critics as one of the best of 2014.

Solar is the energetic leader and a powerhouse vocalist of MAMAMOO. Her charisma and stage presence are undeniable. Venturing outside the group, Solar embarked on a successful solo career in 2020 with her single “Spit It Out.”