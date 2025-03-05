Celebrity

Singapore’s JJ Lin set to perform at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong

ByLydia Koh

March 5, 2025

SINGAPORE: As reported by South China Morning Post, Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin will make history as the first Mandopop artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Sports Park. He is set to hold two concerts in May, with ticket prices reaching up to HK$1,680 (US$216).

Announced on Sunday as part of his world tour, Lin’s performances will take place at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium on May 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at HK$380, with public sales beginning at noon on March 20.

Photo: Instagram/JJ Lin

Global stars set to perform

Lin joins a lineup of global stars scheduled to perform at the stadium this year. British rock band Coldplay will take the stage on April 8, 9, 11, and 12, followed by Cantopop star Nicholas Tse, who will perform from April 24 to 26. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s “King of Mandopop,” Jay Chou, is slated for three concerts from June 27 to 29.

See also  Hong Kong’s iconic neon lights are slowly fading away

Kai Tak Sports Park officially opened on Saturday with a grand ceremony attended by celebrities. The venue is a crucial part of Hong Kong’s strategy to position itself as a prime location for international sports and cultural events.

Benchmark of success

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted the stadium’s role in boosting the city’s mega-event economy and encouraged local and international artists to consider performing there as a benchmark of success.

Covering 28 hectares (69 acres), the park is Hong Kong’s largest infrastructure project, built to host sports, entertainment, tourism, and exhibitions. It will soon welcome snooker’s top 32 players for the World Grand Prix, the city’s first ranking tournament since 1989. Additionally, the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament will debut at the venue in late March.

Officials estimate that the city’s mega-events will draw around 840,000 visitors and generate HK$3.3 billion (US$424.1 million) in revenue in the first half of the year.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang detained over suspicion of being involved in an attempted murder case

March 5, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history by being the first K-pop performer to appear at the Academy Awards

March 3, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Kang Myung Joo dies from cancer at 54; her daughter Park Se Young confirms the heartbreaking news

March 2, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Personal Finance

How much of a pay cut would you be willing to take in exchange for going from fully Work From Office to hybrid Work From Home?

March 5, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Singapore News

HDB resale prices to stabilise over next few years—Desmond Lee

March 5, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

MSE, NEA to invest $1 billion to upgrade and build new hawker centres

March 5, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

Singaporean man tries to break up a fight in Taiwan but ends up getting pepper sprayed and charged

March 5, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.