SINGAPORE: As reported by South China Morning Post, Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin will make history as the first Mandopop artist to perform at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Sports Park. He is set to hold two concerts in May, with ticket prices reaching up to HK$1,680 (US$216).

Announced on Sunday as part of his world tour, Lin’s performances will take place at the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium on May 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at HK$380, with public sales beginning at noon on March 20.

Global stars set to perform

Lin joins a lineup of global stars scheduled to perform at the stadium this year. British rock band Coldplay will take the stage on April 8, 9, 11, and 12, followed by Cantopop star Nicholas Tse, who will perform from April 24 to 26. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s “King of Mandopop,” Jay Chou, is slated for three concerts from June 27 to 29.

Kai Tak Sports Park officially opened on Saturday with a grand ceremony attended by celebrities. The venue is a crucial part of Hong Kong’s strategy to position itself as a prime location for international sports and cultural events.

Benchmark of success

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted the stadium’s role in boosting the city’s mega-event economy and encouraged local and international artists to consider performing there as a benchmark of success.

Covering 28 hectares (69 acres), the park is Hong Kong’s largest infrastructure project, built to host sports, entertainment, tourism, and exhibitions. It will soon welcome snooker’s top 32 players for the World Grand Prix, the city’s first ranking tournament since 1989. Additionally, the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament will debut at the venue in late March.

Officials estimate that the city’s mega-events will draw around 840,000 visitors and generate HK$3.3 billion (US$424.1 million) in revenue in the first half of the year.