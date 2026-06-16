PSM and MUDA in Malaysia form a progressive bloc

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) formed a new political understanding called the “Progressive bloc’ in the wake of the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections.

However, the parties say they will contest the elections under their respective party logos and will not use an alliance name or any alliance identification.

PSM Chairman, Dr D Jeyakumar said, the agreement encompasses the alignment and coordination of issues, the movement of campaign machinery together, as well as strategic planning in the allocation of seats.

“This cooperation not only strengthens the machinery but also avoids seat clashes among parties that champion a progressive agenda.

“At this time, it has not yet formed an official coalition or used a shared logo for the election,” he said to Malay-language daily Sinar Harian on Monday.

The parties, in a joint statement, announced they have agreed to move together throughout the campaign by offering progressive policies to the voters in both states.

They put forward five main forward-looking policy pillars, centering on the well-being of all people regardless of race and based on the Federal Constitution framework.

“Among the main issues that we will highlight in this state election are solutions to the cost of living, which include drafting practical steps to ease the economic burden of the people, as well as quality employment by stimulating the offering of job opportunities with better wages and security.

“The issue of environmental sustainability also becomes a main focus, besides affordable housing by ensuring fair housing access that is affordable for all segments of society,” the PSM leader said.

The Progressive Bloc will also continue the institutional reform agenda to empower transparent, clean, and high-integrity government governance, he said.