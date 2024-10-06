Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

ByLetters to the Editor

October 6, 2024

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news: S’poreans say the “Singaporean dream” is no longer 5Cs—cash, car, card, condo, country club; now it’s FIRE—financial independence, retire early (Oct 1).

In this highly commercialised, competitive economy and high-paced working environment, someone who wants to achieve 5Cs in cash, car, card, condo, and country club is not easy. In short, he/she must build a successful career and be financially stable and independent.

Even so, I believe every one of us wishes for financial independence and can retire early. However, in reality, due to variable restraint factors, I am also sceptical that everyone can achieve financial independence and afford to retire early.

After all, we should ask ourselves the core purpose of opting for early retirement. Do we have a clear plan, vision, or objective after retirement?

Besides having the vital “vitamin” – a robust financial foundation and well-being for leading a cosy and free-and-easy retirement, an individual’s mental well-being should also be paramount.

Hence, equipping with plentiful spiritual sustenance is essential to sustain the continuity of a healthy lifestyle in someone’s retirement.

For example, pursuing an individual’s keen hobby (like having a regular outdoor photography or painting activity), second/new career or business venture.

Looking from another perspective, if the number of individuals opting for full retirement is getting increasingly bigger instead of partial retirement, it will cause loss and waste of human resources.

Simultaneously, it indirectly impacts the country’s economic development and the Government’s manpower policy formulation.

Teo Kueh Liang

The views expressed above are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of The Independent Singapore

If you have a juicy story to share or come across a gross injustice that needs to be heard and want your opinion on current events made known, then email us your story with details and proof. Make your voice known! news@theindependent.sg

ByLetters to the Editor

Related Post

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | The reason why young couples nowadays would rather adopt fur kids than give birth to children

August 11, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can my spouse stay home without a job if I earn S$15-20K/month in Singapore?

August 4, 2024 Letters to the Editor

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.