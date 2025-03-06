USA: According to The Straits Times, American actor Daniel Wu recently welcomed Architectural Digest (AD) China into his luxurious Los Angeles home for an exclusive tour.

In a video uploaded to the design magazine’s YouTube channel on March 3, the 50-year-old actor began the tour by showcasing his courtyard pool. Before rising to fame as an actor in Hong Kong over two decades ago, Wu studied architecture at the University of Oregon.

An element he deeply admires

He shared that he purchased this home because its courtyard design reminded him of traditional siheyuan residences in Beijing. These historic Chinese compounds feature a central courtyard, which he deeply admires.

Speaking primarily in English, the New Police Story (2004) star revealed that he extended the courtyard to include a swimming pool, ensuring his home incorporated the five elements—water, earth, fire, metal, and wood.

‘Really amazing artist’

Moving into the living room, Wu displayed various artworks and personal collectibles. Among them was a vibrant abstract painting created by his 11-year-old daughter, Raven, when she was nine. Calling her a “really amazing artist”, he proudly showcased her work.

One particularly striking item was a mobile phone pierced by an arrow, a memento from a botched archery practice session. A long-time archery enthusiast, Wu revisited the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that while attempting to record himself shooting at a target, he misfired and accidentally hit his phone. Remarkably, the device still works, and he has kept it as a quirky keepsake.

Wu also guided viewers through other areas, including his master bedroom and cooking area. His red-and-white kitchen, with symmetrical elements, was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Daniel Wu is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for his work as an actor, filmmaker, and producer.