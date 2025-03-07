Featured News Malaysia

Lottery player who bet on the same numbers for 13 years hits S$5.4M jackpot

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 7, 2025

MALAYSIA: In a remarkable story of determination, a Malaysian lottery player has reaped the rewards of his unwavering commitment to his chosen numbers, winning a staggering RM17,846,911 (approximately S$5.4 million) after 13 years of consistent betting.

The player began his lottery journey at the age of 25. Since then, he has steadfastly bet on the same numbers in every draw, convinced that his persistence would ultimately lead to a significant win. His chosen numbers, which hold personal significance, are derived from his license plate number 6333 and his birthday 0221.

According to reports from local media, the winner believes that his success was not merely a stroke of luck but a testament to the power of perseverance.

Working in the printing industry, the lottery winner’s newfound wealth has not led him to immediately indulge in a life of luxury. Instead, he has chosen to invest in enhancing his printing technology, aiming to bolster his business’s competitiveness in a challenging market. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates a commitment to both personal and professional growth, even after achieving such a life-changing windfall.

Moreover, the winner has not forgotten his roots. In a generous gesture of philanthropy, he has allocated a portion of his winnings to restore a dilapidated temple in his hometown. The restoration project aims to revitalize the structure, allowing it to serve the community more effectively and ensuring that it retains its historical significance.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Malaysia

New initiatives aimed at easing congestion at Johor-Singapore border

March 7, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Trapped and trafficked: Ongoing efforts against job scam syndicates targeting Malaysians

March 6, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
International Malaysia

Ringgit strengthens amid US dollar weakness due to tariff concerns

March 6, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Travel

Dutch traveller falls in love with Singapore: ‘I had the best time!’

March 7, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

M’sian student worries about being judged in Singapore, but locals reassure her that she won’t be judged based on her nationality

March 7, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Malaysia

Lottery player who bet on the same numbers for 13 years hits S$5.4M jackpot

March 7, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

NTU study uncovers geothermal energy potential in Yishun

March 7, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.