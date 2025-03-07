SINGAPORE: Mediacorp news anchor Glenda Chong has just welcomed a baby boy, The Straits Times reported.

The 51-year-old recently shared maternity photos featuring her lawyer husband, Justin Chan, and their two dogs as they eagerly anticipate their baby’s arrival. She told the news outlet that her son was born March 5 at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Chong, who married Chan in 2014, nicknamed her child Baby Chan. They have not decided on her son’s name but are considering two options.

Tender moments of the couple

On March 2, she posted a video reel of her pregnancy photo session to Instagram. Dressed in an unbuttoned shirt, bandeau top, and jeans, Chong poses while Chan, in his late 40s, lovingly cradles her baby bump from behind. The reel also includes tender moments of the couple holding hands alongside their dogs.

“Snapshots of our fur babies as we await the arrival of junior,” she captioned the photo.

Chong and Chan have always wanted children, but their path to parenthood was long and difficult. After 10 years and 10 rounds of in-vitro fertilisation, they finally succeeded, and she conceived.

“After a decade of trying, I just want to spend quality time with him, and do things that will make him healthy and happy,” she told CNA.

Open about her journey

Since revealing her pregnancy in October 2024, the seasoned newscaster has been open about her journey. Initially, she and her husband were reluctant to share the news, given the high-risk nature of her pregnancy due to her age, as well as their fear of jinxing it. She had also previously experienced a miscarriage.

In November, Chong documented her experience attending a birthing class on Instagram. That same month, she and Chan enjoyed a “babymoon” at a resort, sharing moments from their getaway online.

In January, she celebrated the festive spirit by posting a photo of herself in a sarong kebaya, draped elegantly over her growing belly, as she wished her followers a happy Chinese New Year.

Currently, Chong hosts Mediacorp’s “News Tonight” section on CNA (Channel NewsAsia). With a long and distinguished career in journalism, she previously served as CNA’s China Correspondent in Shanghai.