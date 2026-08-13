SDP’s Surayah Akbar: No Singaporean should feel that leaving is the only way to find opportunity or peace of mind

SINGAPORE: In a video published on social media on Monday (Aug 10), Surayah Akbar, the treasurer of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), expressed concern over the future of the youth, especially in the context of a 20-year-old Singaporean whose family searched for her after she left Singapore, finding life to be too stressful.

Ms Surayah clarified that while she did not condone the young woman’s decision, she said that her story sparked an important conversation about the “frustrations and pressures” that young Singaporeans face, which cannot be ignored.

“No Singaporean should ever feel that leaving the country is the only way to find peace of mind or opportunity,” Ms Surayah said.

Rather than assign blame to those who choose to leave Singapore, she called for an examination as to whether the country’s policies are “keeping pace with the realities faced by ordinary Singaporeans.”

Young people’s concerns

The SDP treasurer said, “Rather than dismissing these concerns, we should listen, understand, and work toward meaningful solutions,” and added that at the heart of the matter is determining why the country’s youth feel so anxious about their future.

While many of the young follow the prescribed formula for success, including studying hard, working long hours, and upgrading their skills, they still wonder if affording their own home, having a family, or enjoying the same standard of living their parents had is within their reach.

“For many, owning a home no longer feels like a milestone, but a lifetime financial commitment,” she said, adding that they are also beset by ever-increasing living costs.

They also worry about job security, with technology rapidly transforming industries, adding to the stress and mental health challenges they face.

Instead of Singapore merely measuring success through GDP growth, she said that the country should also determine whether Singaporeans feel “secure, hopeful and able to build meaningful lives.”

“Singapore has achieved remarkable success over the past six decades. But our next chapter should not simply be about becoming wealthier. It should be about becoming fairer, and about ensuring that young Singaporeans do not merely survive, but thrive,” wrote Ms Surayah in the caption to her post. /TISG

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