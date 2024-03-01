LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura receives heavy criticism for bad live singing

LE SSERAFIM recently secured a win on M Countdown, a notable achievement for the group. However, winning also meant facing the challenge of a live encore, a segment notorious for revealing a group’s vocal prowess without backing tracks.

The girls performed their latest hit, “Easy,” during the encore, but the execution received mixed reviews from netizens, particularly highlighting Sakura as a perceived weak link despite her extensive experience in the industry.

LE SSERAFIM, under Source Music, a HYBE Labels subsidiary, consists of members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

Originally debuting with six members in May 2022 with “FEARLESS,” the group saw a departure as Kim Garam left in July 2022 due to contract termination.

I’m Fearless

The group’s name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of “I’m Fearless,” reflecting their bold image.

Additionally, it alludes to “seraphim,” an angelic entity with six wings, sparking fan interpretations linking it to the original six members or symbolizing the group’s ambitious aspirations.

Sakura, a significant member, contributes captivating vocals and boasts a substantial K-Pop career.

Debuting in 2011 with HKT48, she gained prominence in AKB48 and secured a second-place position in Produce 48, leading to her inclusion in the project group IZONE from 2018 to 2021.

Sakura’s international recognition for her talent and charm stems from her time with IZONE, emphasizing her noteworthy presence in the industry.

Room for improvement

Despite this, recent netizen commentary suggests room for improvement in her vocal performance within LE SSERAFIM’s live encore, creating a buzz around the group’s dynamic and ongoing evolution.

LE SSERAFIM, Source Music, and Sakura’s background in the K-Pop industry add layers to the narrative surrounding their recent M Countdown win and subsequent live encore performance.