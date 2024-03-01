Celebrity

LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura receives heavy criticism for bad live singing

ByLydia Koh

March 1, 2024

LE SSERAFIM recently secured a win on M Countdown, a notable achievement for the group. However, winning also meant facing the challenge of a live encore, a segment notorious for revealing a group’s vocal prowess without backing tracks.

The girls performed their latest hit, “Easy,” during the encore, but the execution received mixed reviews from netizens, particularly highlighting Sakura as a perceived weak link despite her extensive experience in the industry.

LE SSERAFIM, under Source Music, a HYBE Labels subsidiary, consists of members Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae.

Originally debuting with six members in May 2022 with “FEARLESS,” the group saw a departure as Kim Garam left in July 2022 due to contract termination.

I’m Fearless

The group’s name, LE SSERAFIM, is an anagram of “I’m Fearless,” reflecting their bold image.

Additionally, it alludes to “seraphim,” an angelic entity with six wings, sparking fan interpretations linking it to the original six members or symbolizing the group’s ambitious aspirations.

See also  Sakura responds to criticism of her live performance; sparks controversy

Sakura, a significant member, contributes captivating vocals and boasts a substantial K-Pop career.

Debuting in 2011 with HKT48, she gained prominence in AKB48 and secured a second-place position in Produce 48, leading to her inclusion in the project group IZONE from 2018 to 2021.

Sakura’s international recognition for her talent and charm stems from her time with IZONE, emphasizing her noteworthy presence in the industry.

Room for improvement

Despite this, recent netizen commentary suggests room for improvement in her vocal performance within LE SSERAFIM’s live encore, creating a buzz around the group’s dynamic and ongoing evolution.

LE SSERAFIM, Source Music, and Sakura’s background in the K-Pop industry add layers to the narrative surrounding their recent M Countdown win and subsequent live encore performance.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

VMAs 2024: Watch this endearing exchange as BLACKPINK’s Lisa hugs Tyla as she applauds the ROCKSTAR vocalist

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NCT’s Doyoung breaks down in tears during his performance amid ex-member Taeil’s continuous scandal

September 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.