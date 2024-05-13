;
Entertainment

BABYMONSTER launches its debut fan meeting tour with sold-out performances in Tokyo

ByLydia Koh

May 13, 2024

The debut fan meeting tour of BABYMONSTER, titled ‘[BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE] IN JAPAN’, kicked off triumphantly on the 11th and 12th at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

BABYMONSTER set the stage ablaze with their debut song, ‘SHEESH’, greeted by thunderous applause.

The event boasted a sold-out attendance of 26,000 seats, with an initial 20,000 seats swiftly taken and additional seats opened due to high fan demand.

Their performance featured a diverse repertoire, including premieres of tracks like ‘LIKE THAT’ and ‘Stuck In The Middle (Remix)’ from their debut mini-album, a full-cast rendition of ‘BATTER UP’, and covers showcased in their debut reality series.

Photo: Instagram/BABYMONSTER

Electrifying live acts

The concert overflowed with dynamic vocals, rap, synchronized dances, and electrifying live acts that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Despite being newcomers, the members exuded confidence, effortlessly navigating the stage and engaging the audience, creating an electric atmosphere.

Adding a personal touch, the members interacted intimately with fans, answering spontaneous questions and participating in interactive games like relay drawing, leaving indelible memories.

See also  Kit Chan reunites with Jacky Cheung 26 years after their Snow.Wolf.Lake Musical

Grateful for fans’ support

The members, including Asa, who returned to her homeland, expressed heartfelt gratitude. They shared their emotions:

“We were initially nervous for our first fan meeting, but time flew by with our fans. It’s deeply moving and an honor to connect with so many people. We’re grateful to our fans for their support and enjoyment of our performance.”

Having successfully launched their debut fan meeting tour, BABYMONSTER is set to embark on their next stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 8.

The tour will further extend to Singapore on June 15, Taipei on June 23, and Bangkok, Thailand, on June 29 and 30, broadening their global footprint with a total of seven shows across five cities.

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a hot new South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment. They just debuted in April 2024 and consisted of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

See also  Get Ready to Glow: BABYMONSTER's devilish fan light stick is coming soon!

They were formed through a YG Entertainment program called “Last Evaluation” (2023). Interestingly, “BABYMONSTER” was one of the names considered for BLACKPINK back in the day!

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

13 shades of SEVENTEEN: 1 Group, 13 charms

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Straco Corporation sees drop in revenue and profit for 3QFY2024 and 9M2024

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tony Fernandes: “No one has really done a low-cost hub” — AirAsia plans to create a low-cost version of Dubai-style hub in KL & Bangkok

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly 40% of APAC marketing chiefs pin their ABM hopes on Singapore

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.