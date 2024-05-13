The debut fan meeting tour of BABYMONSTER, titled ‘[BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE] IN JAPAN’, kicked off triumphantly on the 11th and 12th at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

BABYMONSTER set the stage ablaze with their debut song, ‘SHEESH’, greeted by thunderous applause.

The event boasted a sold-out attendance of 26,000 seats, with an initial 20,000 seats swiftly taken and additional seats opened due to high fan demand.

Their performance featured a diverse repertoire, including premieres of tracks like ‘LIKE THAT’ and ‘Stuck In The Middle (Remix)’ from their debut mini-album, a full-cast rendition of ‘BATTER UP’, and covers showcased in their debut reality series.

Electrifying live acts

The concert overflowed with dynamic vocals, rap, synchronized dances, and electrifying live acts that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Despite being newcomers, the members exuded confidence, effortlessly navigating the stage and engaging the audience, creating an electric atmosphere.

Adding a personal touch, the members interacted intimately with fans, answering spontaneous questions and participating in interactive games like relay drawing, leaving indelible memories.

Grateful for fans’ support

The members, including Asa, who returned to her homeland, expressed heartfelt gratitude. They shared their emotions:

“We were initially nervous for our first fan meeting, but time flew by with our fans. It’s deeply moving and an honor to connect with so many people. We’re grateful to our fans for their support and enjoyment of our performance.”

Having successfully launched their debut fan meeting tour, BABYMONSTER is set to embark on their next stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 8.

The tour will further extend to Singapore on June 15, Taipei on June 23, and Bangkok, Thailand, on June 29 and 30, broadening their global footprint with a total of seven shows across five cities.

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a hot new South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment. They just debuted in April 2024 and consisted of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita.

They were formed through a YG Entertainment program called “Last Evaluation” (2023). Interestingly, “BABYMONSTER” was one of the names considered for BLACKPINK back in the day!