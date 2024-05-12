Prepare to experience butterflies in your stomach during the upcoming episode of JTBC’s “The Atypical Family”.

In this new fantasy romance drama, the spotlight shines on a family once blessed with supernatural abilities, now grappling with everyday challenges.

Jang Ki Yong leads as Bok Gwi Joo, who lost his power to travel in time after a tragic accident that left him despondent.

Spoilers ahead

In the previous episode, Gwi Joo unexpectedly regains his time-travelling ability and, to his amazement, alters the future by saving Do Da Hae. This pivotal moment sets the stage for a burgeoning romance between them.

Newly unveiled stills from the third episode hint at a romantic development between Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae. Learning that she is the only person he can touch during a time slip, Gwi Joo musters the courage to confess to her at her workplace.

However, his resolve falters, overwhelming him with despair as Do Da Hae watches on in astonishment. Meanwhile, Gwi Joo’s mother, Bok Man Heum, observes the scene with an inscrutable expression.

Sharing a tender moment

Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae share a tender moment in another set of images, hinting at a shift towards romance. Gwi Joo’s demeanor appears lighter, free from the shadows of his past.

The drama’s production team tantalizes viewers with the promise of Gwi Joo’s unintentional confession and the evolving dynamics between him and Do Da Hae, sure to set hearts aflutter.

To unravel the twists in Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae’s relationship, tune in to the next episode of “The Atypical Family” on May 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

Captivating screen presence

Jang Ki Yong is a South Korean actor and model who has steadily risen in popularity over the past few years. He began his career in the modeling industry, drawn to fashion and photography.

Chun Woo Hee is a celebrated South Korean actress known for her powerful performances and captivating screen presence. Her breakout role came in the 2011 box office hit “Sunny,” where she played a rebellious teenager.