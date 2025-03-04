Entertainment

The final episode of the documentary ‘timelesz project -AUDITION-‘ features the announcement of new members for the J-pop boyband timelesz

ByLydia Koh

March 4, 2025

JAPAN: Tokyo-based J-pop group timelesz officially introduced their new members during a press conference at Universal Music Japan on Feb 15. The announcement followed the release of the final episode of their Netflix docuseries, timelesz project -AUDITION-.

Formerly known as Sexy Zone, the group originally consisted of Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, and Shori Sato.

Photo: Instagram/timelesz

New lineup

They rebranded as timelesz (pronounced “timeless”) on April 1, 2024, while simultaneously launching an audition process documented in their Netflix series. Premiering worldwide in September 2024, the show concluded on Feb 15, 2025, with its 18th episode revealing the new lineup.

The group now includes Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata, and Taiki Shinozuka, expanding timelesz into an eight-member act. During the final audition round, Sho Sakurai of Arashi made a surprise appearance as a special host, thrilling fans as they watched the contestants face their ultimate challenge.

Now a family

At the “timelesz name succession ceremony,” Fuma Kikuchi expressed excitement, declaring, “From now on, we are ‘family,’ and our family name is timelesz.”

The audition process saw 18,922 applicants, with only 350 advancing to the second round. By the final round on Feb 5, 2025, only eight candidates remained.

See also  K-pop group Fifty Fifty holds Singapore auditions, attracting 120 participants

Their new single, “Rock this Party”, performed during the final round, was globally released on Feb 28. Additionally, the compilation album, Hello! We’re timelesz, featuring 12 past hits, will be available for streaming. The group also revealed plans for their first studio album in their new incarnation.

Originally debuting as Sexy Zone, the group released their self-titled debut single, “Sexy Zone,” on Nov 16, 2011, which topped the Oricon Weekly Ranking. Over the years, they released 27 singles and 12 albums (including best-of, anniversary albums, and EPs), all achieving No. 1 on the Oricon charts.

New era

As one of Japan’s most influential boy bands, they rebranded as timelesz on Apr 1, 2024, marking a new era. Their first release under the new name was the EP “timelesz,” followed by their last single as a three-member unit, “because,” on Nov 20, 2024, which also secured the No. 1 spot on Oricon.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

A third of the late Barbie Hsu’s fortune will pass to husband DJ Koo

March 4, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Korean girl groups BABYMONSTER and LE SSERAFIM to perform live in Singapore

March 4, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

BTS’s J-Hope soars through the skies in concept photos for the digital song Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel

March 3, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

Corporate woman struggles whether to stay or walk away from her toxic workplace

March 4, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Malaysia

A decade-long mystery: Search for the missing MH370 resumes after 11 years

March 4, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

Singapore house achieves historic milestone by winning prestigious World Architecture Festival award

March 4, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Singapore News

SG Govt warns of extremely low chances of recovering losses in cryptocurrency scams

March 4, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.