JAPAN: Tokyo-based J-pop group timelesz officially introduced their new members during a press conference at Universal Music Japan on Feb 15. The announcement followed the release of the final episode of their Netflix docuseries, timelesz project -AUDITION-.

Formerly known as Sexy Zone, the group originally consisted of Fuma Kikuchi, So Matsushima, and Shori Sato.

New lineup

They rebranded as timelesz (pronounced “timeless”) on April 1, 2024, while simultaneously launching an audition process documented in their Netflix series. Premiering worldwide in September 2024, the show concluded on Feb 15, 2025, with its 18th episode revealing the new lineup.

The group now includes Takuto Teranishi, Yoshitaka Hara, Masaki Hashimoto, Shuto Inomata, and Taiki Shinozuka, expanding timelesz into an eight-member act. During the final audition round, Sho Sakurai of Arashi made a surprise appearance as a special host, thrilling fans as they watched the contestants face their ultimate challenge.

Now a family

At the “timelesz name succession ceremony,” Fuma Kikuchi expressed excitement, declaring, “From now on, we are ‘family,’ and our family name is timelesz.”

The audition process saw 18,922 applicants, with only 350 advancing to the second round. By the final round on Feb 5, 2025, only eight candidates remained.

Their new single, “Rock this Party”, performed during the final round, was globally released on Feb 28. Additionally, the compilation album, Hello! We’re timelesz, featuring 12 past hits, will be available for streaming. The group also revealed plans for their first studio album in their new incarnation.

Originally debuting as Sexy Zone, the group released their self-titled debut single, “Sexy Zone,” on Nov 16, 2011, which topped the Oricon Weekly Ranking. Over the years, they released 27 singles and 12 albums (including best-of, anniversary albums, and EPs), all achieving No. 1 on the Oricon charts.

New era

As one of Japan’s most influential boy bands, they rebranded as timelesz on Apr 1, 2024, marking a new era. Their first release under the new name was the EP “timelesz,” followed by their last single as a three-member unit, “because,” on Nov 20, 2024, which also secured the No. 1 spot on Oricon.