Singapore fashion retailer Love, Bonito urges customers to remain vigilant against potential scams after security incident

SINGAPORE: Singapore fashion retailer Love, Bonito urged customers to remain vigilant against potential scams after a security vulnerability on its website allowed unauthorised access to customer account information, potentially exposing personal data.

CEO Dione Song said in an email to customers on Thursday (July 30) that the company identified and resolved the vulnerability on July 26.

The retailer said its investigations found that some customers’ personal data, including names, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, shipping addresses, and order history information, may have been exposed, Channel News Asia reported.

Certain payment card details, such as card type, expiry date and the last four digits of card numbers, may also have been affected, although full credit card information was not exposed. The retailer has not disclosed how many customers were affected by the incident.

Warning that the exposed information could make phishing attempts appear more convincing, Love, Bonito advised customers to be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or messages, and not to share one-time passwords or verification codes. Customers were also advised to monitor their payment card activity for any unauthorised transactions.

As an added precaution, the retailer recommended enabling two-factor authentication for payment cards and registering phone numbers with Singapore’s Do Not Call Registry to lessen unsolicited communications. Customers with concerns can contact Love, Bonito’s support team via email.

According to the retailer, it has since secured the affected systems, notified the relevant data protection authority and law enforcement, and continues to review its security measures.

Ms Song said: “We are continuing to audit and review our security measures, and will make further improvements as needed to prevent an incident of this nature from happening again.”

The incident is under investigation by the Personal Data Protection Commission. / TISG

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