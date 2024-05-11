Im Soo Hyang is poised to make a startling choice in KBS 2TV’s “Beauty and Mr Romantic”.

The drama revolves around the tumultuous journey of actress Park Do Ra, played by Im Soo Hyang, who plunges from the heights of stardom to rock bottom overnight due to her mother’s scandal.

With her career in tatters and burdened by her mother’s debts and contractual obligations, Do Ra crosses paths with assistant director Go Pil Seung (Ji Hyun Woo), igniting a complex tale of love and redemption.

Spoilers ahead

In the previous episode, Do Ra, grappling with the fallout of her mother’s actions, rebuffed Pil Seung’s attempts to help her, consumed by her anguish.

However, unveiled stills from the upcoming episode depict a distraught Do Ra seeking solace from Pil Seung in her darkest hour. Despite her efforts to convey her dire circumstances, Pil Seung’s response is of icy detachment, leaving Do Ra in tears.

The production team hinted at a pivotal moment in Episode 15, where Do Ra, standing on the precipice of despair, will make a pivotal decision that promises to send shockwaves through the narrative.

Gripping performances of the actors

Viewers are urged to anticipate the gripping performances of Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo, whose impassioned portrayals are set to deepen the emotional resonance of the storyline.

To unravel the mystery behind Do Ra’s fateful decision and the significance of her reunion with Pil Seung, don’t miss the next episode of “Beauty and Mr. Romantic,” airing on May 11 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

Talented cast

Im Soo Hyang is known for her versatility. She has played leading roles in various dramas, including historical dramas, romance dramas, and mystery thrillers.

Her recent performances in “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” and “Graceful Family” gained her wider recognition.

Ji Hyun Woo gained fame in 2004 with the youth drama “You Will Know” and the sitcom-turned-movie “Old Miss Diary.” He started acting in 2003 and also has musical talents.