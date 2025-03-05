SINGAPORE: Aspiring K-pop stars in Singapore have a reason to rejoice: SM Entertainment announced it will be opening its first-ever K-pop training academy in the city-state. The academy, which will be at *Scape Singapore at Orchard Link and is set to open in June, also marks a first for the company in Southeast Asia.

The academy will be under SM Universe, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, the Korean K-pop agency responsible for such successful acts as Aespa, Girls’ Generation, and NCT.

A 21-week course for vocals, dance, music production, and stage performance is said to cost hopefuls a cool US $10,000 (S$13,360), though SM Universe will also reportedly be offering scholarships to deserving trainees.

Perhaps most importantly to the would-be K-pop stars, the flagship course ends with a one-week training period at the SM Universe campus in Seoul, where they will have the opportunity to audition for Korean entertainment agencies.

SM Universe, which announced the opening of the academy in Singapore earlier this week, said that it is “designed to empower aspiring K-pop artists from around the world to realise their full potential.”

“Get ready to shine on the global stage with world-class training programmes tailored for aspiring artists, developed and delivered by K-pop industry veterans, the company added in an Instagram post, adding that those who are interested should sign up for SM universe’s waiting list to receive updates on the launch and programmes of the academy.

K-pop’s idol culture started a few decades ago and grew to become massively popular among South Korean youth, initially due to its first generation of boy bands. By 2018, however, the popularity of the pop music sub-genre had gone global, especially with BTS and Blackpink gaining unprecedented fame.

Nevertheless, the K-pop industry has not been without downsides, with its stars allegedly being subjected to extremely restrictive contracts, which have even been, at times, referred to as “slave contracts.” The appearance, behaviour, manner of dressing, and even relationships of K-pop “idols” are highly controlled by their management. There have even been several stars who have died by suicide over the years.

The training of the would-be K-pop stars has also come under criticism since many of them begin their training at a very young age. Trainees have allegedly been made to rehearse for long hours or even perform without sleep. Over the past few years, however, the South Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) passed new regulations to protect trainees from unfair contracts and working conditions. /TISG

