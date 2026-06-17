‘Just open the damn gate’: Netizens react as SMRT charges dad S$2 to hand baby to grandmother at MRT gantry

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post about a S$2 MRT charge has struck a very raw nerve in Singapore, but it’s not really about the S$2.

The post, written by Jeremy See on June 11 and now racking up over 2,100 likes, 700 comments, and 350 shares, tells the story of 33-year-old Daniel Chow, a working father who was told by a station manager that he would need to tap out, pay a fare, hand his toddler to the grandmother waiting on the other side of the gantry, tap back in, and pay another S$2 just to resume his train journey.

The child, as Jeremy See pointedly noted, travels for free. No fare evasion was taking place. And yet, a transaction was required.

What happened at the station

It was a Saturday morning. Daniel and his wife both work weekends, and his mother-in-law had agreed to help with babysitting. The handover plan was simple: Daniel takes the MRT, meets her at the gantry, passes the pram through the side gate, and heads off to work. It was all going well until March 14.

That morning, at 8:20 a.m. in what was described as an empty station, a station manager refused to open the side gate. Instead, Daniel was told to follow the official procedure, which is to tap out, pay the exit fare, cross the barrier, and tap back in to continue his journey, incurring a double-boarding charge in the process.

The toddler cried. The grandmother stood helpless. And Daniel, in Jeremy See’s words, was left wondering why a system that begs him to raise children makes the actual act of parenting so painfully friction-filled.

The bigger picture: Babies welcome, but at a cost

Jeremy See’s post didn’t stay narrow. It widened quickly into a critique of the contradiction at the heart of Singapore’s family policy. Why is it that a government that runs campaigns urging citizens to have children, offers cash handouts, tax rebates, and parental leave schemes, allows this kind of institutional friction that makes everyday parenting harder than it needs to be?

“If you want Singaporeans to have more children,” he wrote, “maybe stop treating a stroller handover like a high-level smuggling operation. Just open the damn gate.”

He also pointed to Singapore’s fertility rate, which is hovering around 1.0 or below, as the backdrop against which this incident lands so heavily. “Nobody is counting anymore,” he wrote, “because the numbers are too depressing.”

Netizen debate gets complicated

The post drew hundreds of comments, and the responses weren’t uniformly one-sided.

Many agreed that the incident exemplified a broader failure of common sense in Singapore’s institutions. “We don’t have a fertility problem alone. We also have a common-sense problem,” one commenter wrote.

Others used the moment to zoom out to the bigger financial reality of raising children here. “With the cash bonus, the money is not enough for my delivery at the hospital and medical checkup. Let alone the milk powder, diapers, etc. Government is not doing enough. We are in the rat race. Feeding ourselves and saving enough for retirement is no joke,” another commenter shared.

However, not everyone was critical of SMRT’s response. One commenter who had worked in public transport for two years offered a different perspective, arguing that there should always be a transaction record for anyone moving in and out of the public transport system, to ensure traceability in the event of a security breach. “I understand that this man who hands over his baby is leveraging on the convenience facilitated by SMRT’s flexibility,” they wrote. “But in view of security, SMRT did the right thing.” This comment is likely pointing out that if this kind of activity remains unregulated, it may be a slippery slope, and people would take advantage.

Jeremy See pushed back directly on this in a follow-up comment. “And how is passing a toddler to the grandma over the barrier a security risk while tapping in with a card at the gantry is ok?” he asked. He also framed the issue in starker demographic terms: “Singapore is trying to save itself from being Japan 2.0. We need to rethink policies that create so much friction for those trying to save the Singaporean stock from extinction!”

A S$2 charge, and a much larger question

Whether or not SMRT was technically within its rights to enforce the fare rule, the incident has clearly touched something deeper than a transport policy disagreement.

For many Singaporeans, this story is a microcosm of a familiar frustration: the sense that the country’s systems are built for efficiency and compliance first, and for the lived reality of families second. The rules, in isolation, may be defensible, but applied without discretion, in an empty station, to a crying toddler being passed to a grandmother, they start to look like exactly the kind of institutional friction that makes young Singaporeans think twice about having children at all.

And in a country already grappling with one of the lowest birth rates in the world, that’s a S$2 charge that carries a much heavier price tag.