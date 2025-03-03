KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, mesmerised audiences worldwide with her breathtaking performance at the Academy Awards.

On Mar 2 (local time), the 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where Lisa took the stage.

Dynamic performance

She delivered a dynamic performance of Live and Let Die, the theme song from the 1973 James Bond film 007 Live and Let Die. With her signature captivating vocals, mesmerising dance moves, and striking outfits, she embodied the song’s mysterious essence, leaving the audience spellbound.

After Lisa’s performance, American rapper Doja Cat took the stage to perform Diamonds Are Forever, followed by British singer-songwriter RAYE’s rendition of Skyfall—both classic theme songs from the James Bond series.

Later, the three artists collaborated for a special tribute to the Governors Awards, celebrating the executive producers behind the legendary 007 franchise.

Historic performance

Lisa’s appearance at the Academy Awards was especially historic, as she became the first K-pop artist ever to perform at the prestigious event.

Originally from Thailand, Lisa debuted as a member of BLACKPINK and quickly gained global recognition. Today, she continues to expand her influence on the international stage, solidifying her position as a global pop sensation. She is known for her exceptional rapping and dancing abilities.

Her solo debut single album “Lalisa” and her single “Money” were huge hits, breaking numerous records.

In 2024, she started her own company named Lloud and also signed with RCA Records. In 2025, she made her acting debut in the HBO television series The White Lotus.

She has released music such as the single album “Lalisa” and the single “Rockstar”. Lisa’s influence extends beyond music, as she is also a fashion icon and has worked with various high-profile brands.