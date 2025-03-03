Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history by being the first K-pop performer to appear at the Academy Awards

ByLydia Koh

March 3, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, mesmerised audiences worldwide with her breathtaking performance at the Academy Awards.

On Mar 2 (local time), the 97th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, where Lisa took the stage.

Photo: Instagram/Lisa

Dynamic performance

She delivered a dynamic performance of Live and Let Die, the theme song from the 1973 James Bond film 007 Live and Let Die. With her signature captivating vocals, mesmerising dance moves, and striking outfits, she embodied the song’s mysterious essence, leaving the audience spellbound.

After Lisa’s performance, American rapper Doja Cat took the stage to perform Diamonds Are Forever, followed by British singer-songwriter RAYE’s rendition of Skyfall—both classic theme songs from the James Bond series.

Later, the three artists collaborated for a special tribute to the Governors Awards, celebrating the executive producers behind the legendary 007 franchise.

Historic performance

Lisa’s appearance at the Academy Awards was especially historic, as she became the first K-pop artist ever to perform at the prestigious event.

See also  BTS member Jungkook dancing to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy is most liked tweet globally

Originally from Thailand, Lisa debuted as a member of BLACKPINK and quickly gained global recognition. Today, she continues to expand her influence on the international stage, solidifying her position as a global pop sensation. She is known for her exceptional rapping and dancing abilities.

Her solo debut single album “Lalisa” and her single “Money” were huge hits, breaking numerous records.

In 2024, she started her own company named Lloud and also signed with RCA Records. In 2025, she made her acting debut in the HBO television series The White Lotus.

She has released music such as the single album “Lalisa” and the single “Rockstar”. Lisa’s influence extends beyond music, as she is also a fashion icon and has worked with various high-profile brands.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Kang Myung Joo dies from cancer at 54; her daughter Park Se Young confirms the heartbreaking news

March 2, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa admits she feels more at ease speaking Korean than English

March 1, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Jin of BTS dominates Milan Fashion Week, and the Gucci ambassador sparks a worldwide frenzy

February 26, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Property

Ang Mo Kio 5-bedroom flat sells for record-high price at $1.48M

March 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Business

CDL shares fell 7% as trading resumes amid boardroom brawl

March 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Jannik Sinner’s Laureus World Sportsmanship Nomination was dropped due to doping ban

March 3, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

HomeTeamNS servers affected by ransomware attack

March 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.