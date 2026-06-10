Minister’s advice to use fan instead of aircon resurfaces as Singaporeans brace for El Niño event

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong’s controversial advice on opting for fans instead of air-conditioning units is recirculating online as Singaporeans brace for the El Niño weather phenomenon to hit the island.

The remarks have been making the rounds online again after the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) warned on May 29 that El Niño conditions are likely to develop between June and July. According to MSS, there is a more than 80% chance that an El Niño event will occur in 2026, with forecasts supported by indicators such as warmer sub-surface ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific.

If the phenomenon materialises, Singapore can expect warmer conditions from July onwards. MSS has forecast the return of the climate pattern, which is typically associated with reduced rainfall, prolonged dry spells and higher temperatures across the region.

Some international weather scientists have also suggested that South-east Asia could experience a stronger El Niño than in previous years. In March, Thai news outlet The Nation cited US-based weather experts who warned that a severe and prolonged drought-causing El Niño could emerge in 2026.

Despite the warnings, MSS has said it remains too early to determine how severe the event could be for Singapore and the wider region.

El Niño is part of a natural climate cycle known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, which influences weather patterns across the Pacific Ocean through shifts in winds and sea surface temperatures. The phenomenon is the opposite of La Niña, which generally brings cooler temperatures and increased rainfall.

Singapore has been experiencing La Niña conditions since late 2025, but meteorologists now expect those conditions to give way to a warming trend in the coming months.

As news of the possible El Niño spreads, many Singaporeans have taken to social media to express concern over the rising temperatures. Some said they already feel the heat becoming increasingly unbearable, despite the event not having fully developed.

One netizen wrote that she had resorted to taking four showers a day simply to stay comfortable.

The complaint quickly sparked references to remarks made by Mr Gan earlier this year, with several commenters reviving what became one of the most debated pieces of government advice in recent months.

Responding to the post, one commenter wrote: “Minister suggest to use fan instead of aircon.”

Another added on sarcastically: “Hey, that’s valuable advice! Well worth the million-dollar salary for talent in government.”

The controversy involving the DPM erupted in April after he suggested in Parliament that Singaporeans can help save electricity by using fans instead of air-conditioning units and by taking public transport instead of driving.

He was speaking in Parliament about rising fuel and electricity costs amid ongoing disruptions to global energy supplies linked to the conflict in the Middle East. The minister outlined measures the Government has taken to cushion the impact of global uncertainties and added that Singaporeans must also do their part.

Mr Gan, who was dubbed the ruling party’s “taskforce man” during the general election last May, suggested that households could cut electricity usage by opting for fans instead of air-conditioning, taking public transport instead of driving, and using climate vouchers to purchase more energy-efficient appliances.

The backlash was swift. Many Singaporeans questioned online whether Mr Gan and his colleagues would adopt the same measures themselves.

Several netizens called on political leaders to “lead by example,” asking whether Parliament would switch off its air-conditioning or whether ministers would begin commuting by bus or train. Others described the remarks as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” with some suggesting they reflected a disconnect between policymakers and ordinary citizens.

Calls for ministers to “lead by example” were repeated frequently, with questions being raised about the ministers’ own habits. Some asked how they travelled to Parliament or whether they used fans at home, while others remarked that such advice was being delivered from within fully air-conditioned environments.